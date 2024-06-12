Hillphoenix Launches ChargeSecure to Help Food Retailers Maintain CO2 Charge During Power Outages and Service Events

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix , part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of ChargeSecure™, a charge preservation solution for CO 2 refrigeration systems that offers peace of mind during power outages and service events.

Designed specifically for Hillphoenix CO 2 systems, ChargeSecure minimizes downtime and offers peace of mind during power outages and service events by maintaining charge. When the power comes back on, the system can restart immediately – helping stores get back up and running faster.

"With our decades of experience in natural refrigeration systems, we designed ChargeSecure to offer a layer of security for food retailers using our CO 2 systems, so they can get back to doing what they do best – serving their customers," said Ousama Sabra, Systems Senior Product Manager at Hillphoenix.

A future-focused, environmentally friendly solution, ChargeSecure uses the existing CO 2 in the system to operate instead of relying on legacy refrigerants. This technology solidifies Hillphoenix's reputation as the leader in natural refrigerants.

"As the adoption of CO 2 refrigeration systems continues to accelerate, ChargeSecure addresses the growing need for a charge preservation solution with a low GWP impact," Sabra said.

ChargeSecure automatically kicks in when it detects a power outage and/or pressure increase beyond a predefined threshold. It maintains the CO 2 pressure in the flash tank by compressing it into the gas cooler and then expanding it back into the flash tank.

Benefits of ChargeSecure include:

Cost Savings: Retailers can avoid the time and expense of recharging CO 2 , while also helping to protect perishable goods from loss.

Retailers can avoid the time and expense of recharging CO , while also helping to protect perishable goods from loss. Low Power Consumption: Requiring only 1.5 amps to operate, it uses 6 times less energy than conventional charge preservation units.

Requiring only 1.5 amps to operate, it uses 6 times less energy than conventional charge preservation units. Flexible Installation: It can be mounted on the wall or floor – anywhere within 15 feet of the rack – indoors or outdoors.

It can be mounted on the wall or floor – anywhere within 15 feet of the rack – indoors or outdoors. Small Footprint: With no heat exchanger required, its compact footprint measures 12.75 inches by 18.8 inches.

With no heat exchanger required, its compact footprint measures 12.75 inches by 18.8 inches. Extended Operation: Backup battery provides prolonged periods of continuous operation.

For retrofits, ChargeSecure features easy plug-and-play integration into existing Hillphoenix CO 2 racks. Hillphoenix will be offering factory-installed ChargeSecure units in new racks.

To learn more about ChargeSecure, please visit Hillphoenix.com/chargesecure.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

