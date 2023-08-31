Hill's Global Symposium Returns With Focus on Veterinary Oncology

News provided by

Hill's Pet Nutrition

31 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Registration Now Open for Free Online CE Event on Hill's Pet Nutrition

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, will host its annual Hill's Global Symposium, one of the largest, free global education events available for veterinary professionals.

Titled "Feeding the Fight Against Cancer," this year's Hill's Global Symposium will bring together the world's leading experts in canine and feline cancer and nutrition. The event will be hosted in Lisbon, Portugal September 25-26, 2023 and offered online, both live and on-demand, for free via Hill's global education platform, Hill's Veterinary Academy.

"For the past 75 years, supporting the veterinary profession has been a top priority for Hill's Pet Nutrition. The Hill's Global Symposium allows us to support the veterinary community and build practical knowledge related to one of the leading causes of mortality in pets," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, Global Chief Veterinary Officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition and specialist in veterinary surgical oncology. "We are grateful to each of the speakers for dedicating their time and expertise as we tackle some of the most pressing topics related to oncology in cats and dogs."

More than 15 sessions spanning topics such as: early detection and diagnosis, supportive care for the cancer patient and how to build a partnership with pet parents to deliver the best outcomes will be offered from renowned industry experts such as Sue Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline) and Walter L. Brown, Jr., RVTg, VTS (ECC). The full panel of speakers can be found on Hill's Veterinary Academy.

"The veterinary industry is continuously evolving. Hill's Pet Nutrition helps veterinary professionals stay up to date on the latest data, trends, and treatments so they can be at their best," said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Karen Shenoy of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "With the new Hill's Veterinary Academy platform, animal health professionals can access important resources, including free RACE approved CE, to help them best support and counsel their clients, and provide the best care possible to the pets in their care.  Hill's is proud to support veterinary professionals everywhere, who are naturally continuous learners."

Hill's Pet Nutrition has an unwavering commitment to supporting pets fighting cancer. Earlier this spring, Hill's Pet Nutrition launched Prescription Diet ONC Care, new clinical nutrition designed to nourish and support pets with cancer.

To register for the Hill's Global Symposium and access additional information including the agenda and speaker information, visit https://na.hillsvna.com/en_US/hills-global-symposium-2023. Registration will also provide access to the on-demand content, which will be posted after the live event.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition
Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

Contact:
Laura Liebert
[email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition

Also from this source

Hill's Pet Nutrition and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Researcher Collaborate on Pioneering Effort to Advance Pet Microbiome Research

Hill's Pet Nutrition Enlists Actress Joey King and Animal Advocates Sir Darius Brown and Sophie Gamand to Help Fight Pet Homelessness During Clear The Shelters Campaign

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.