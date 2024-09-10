HILL'S GLOBAL SYMPOSIUM WILL EXPLORE THE POWER OF THE GUT MICROBIOME-ORGAN CONNECTION TO IMPROVE PET HEALTH

Attendees of the free, virtual event will hear from more than 17 renowned experts on harnessing the gut microbiome to impact the kidneys, skin, brain and more.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the gut microbiome-organ connection as the focus of the 2024 Hill's Global Symposium , one of the largest free global education opportunities available for veterinary professionals. Titled "Nourish the Gut, Nurture the Future," this year's event builds on Hill's decade of research on microbiome health, providing a forum for leading experts from across the country to discuss the power of the gut microbiome and its place at the forefront of pet health care. Attendees will hear innovative insights and practical applications that will help guide clinical decision making and improve pet health.

Registration is now open for virtual attendance of the Hill's Global Symposium, which will be livestreamed October 24-25 via the global education platform Hill's Veterinary Academy. Registering for the event provides access to the English- or Spanish-language livestream feed, as well as on-demand access after the live event concludes.

"Supporting veterinary professionals is a key priority for Hill's Pet Nutrition, and the Hill's Global Symposium reflects that commitment by providing emerging, functional knowledge about the microbiome and how to make use of it in clinical practice," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, Global Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are grateful to all of the speakers for dedicating their time and expertise to help veterinary professionals better understand the power of nourishing and managing the gut microbiome."

Attendees will hear from more than 17 renowned experts, including Hill's scientists. They'll address the role of the gut as a central organ impacting overall health in dogs and cats, as well as specific updates on the gut microbiome connection to the kidneys, brain and skin. A few of the presenters include:

Keynote presenter Dr. Rob Knight , director of the Center for Microbiome Innovation at the University of California San Diego , will discuss the surprising potential for the gut microbiome to help modify disease and maintain health in cats and dogs

with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health will explore the future of health through the One Health Microbiome Resource Dr. Jessica Quimby , DACVIM (SAIM), with The Ohio State University will discuss the therapeutic approach to balancing waste products through the gut-kidney axis

, DACVIM (SAIM), with The will discuss the therapeutic approach to balancing waste products through the gut-kidney axis Dr. Natalie Marks , CVJ, CCFP, Elite FFCP-V, with Marks DVM Consulting will address the microbiome's role in managing chronic stress in cats

"The microbiome is a trending focus in human health, and Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to assemble leading minds to bring this emerging topic into deeper focus for the veterinary community," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We're bringing this powerful content to an even broader audience this year through livestreams in both Spanish and English. I'll be hosting the English stream, and I'm excited about our plans for guest appearances from the speakers and sharing extra tidbits to make the virtual experience as engaging as it is informative."

Hill's Pet Nutrition is unwavering in its commitment to support pet health through innovative nutrition. The company developed ActivBiome+ Ingredient Technology to provide veterinarians with nutrition to rapidly activate the gut microbiome to help manage complex GI issues in dogs and cats. The recent relaunch of Hill's Prescription Diet k/d features Hill's ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense prebiotic blend, which is shown to activate the gut microbiome to help protect kidney function.

Click to register for the 2024 Hill's Global Symposium. To access additional information, including the agenda and a full list of speakers, visit Hill's Veterinary Academy .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com .

