HILL'S PET NUTRITION ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM

Hill's, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Company, will work together with NLBM over the next five years to focus on several key pillars including developing educational tools and resources for local schools, highlighting women in leadership and gender equality, and community engagement.

"We are proud to have Hill's Pet Nutrition as a partner and looking forward to working with their talented team to develop some cutting-edge educational initiatives," said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. "Hill's corporate values align seamlessly with our mission and commitment to use the impactful life-lessons of the Negro Leagues to engage, inspire and enlighten future generations."

Of note, the NLBM will unveil a new exhibition, the Math and Science of Baseball Experience. This will be an interactive learning experience at the Buck O'Neil Education & Research Center that will focus on the math and science of baseball that will come to life as a virtual reality experience that focuses on core areas of baseball such as pitching velocity, base running acceleration, angles to the ball and more. The exhibition will feature support from Hill's employees and is expected to open in Fall 2022.

"Hill's is honored to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. It is recognized as one of the most important cultural institutions in the world for its work to give voice to a once forgotten chapter of baseball and American history," said Nicki Baty, President of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "Together, we have a shared pursuit of driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and believe our work together will help elevate this mission by recognizing key individuals responsible for trailblazing for so many others, and also working together to develop new programs to provide education and encouragement for the next generation of leaders."

In addition, Hill's is supporting a Women In Leadership initiative, which will entail a series of videos highlighting the stories of the three female athletes who played in the Negro Leagues who were able to triumph in the face of adversity. This initiative will complement the existing Beauty of the Game section of the museum.

For more information, please visit nlbm.com/news .

About Negro Leagues Baseball Museum:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri's Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew "Rube" Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. To learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please visit nlbm.com.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

At Hill's, our decades of science and research guide us in creating nutrition that's a step ahead —so pets and pet parents can enjoy every day together. As the U.S. #1 Veterinarian Recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products and our forward-thinking approach to nutrition, visit us at HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

