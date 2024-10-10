Hill's Pet Nutrition Celebrates 15 Million Pet Adoptions; Teams Up with Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw to Support Shelters' Most Vulnerable Pets

New partnership kicks off with cat adoption drive during "Cats of the World" book tour launch with shelters across the country

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a leading partner in animal welfare, today announced a new milestone: 15 million pet adoptions supported in North America since launching the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Program in 2002.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is joining forces with The Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw to help animals in need through new collaboration.

"This milestone is only made possible by our partnership with dedicated animal welfare and veterinary professionals and the millions of pet parents who foster and adopt from shelters," said Yvonne Hsu, US President and General Manager at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "While we reflect on this achievement, we recognize there is still work to be done. We will continue to invest, support and advocate for the animal welfare community to ensure positive outcomes for pets and communities."

Since the program was founded, it has provided more than $300 million dollars of science-led nutrition to thousands of shelters to help pets become healthy, happy and more adoptable. Over the past four years, the program has also provided more than 1.5 million pounds of food to shelter-owned food pantries and community food banks.

Power in Partnership

To add momentum to its pet adoption efforts, Hill's also announced a new long-term collaboration with one of the most influential and trusted voices in animal welfare and kitten care, The Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw .

Shaw is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator and New York Times bestselling author who has dedicated her life to innovating kitten care and protecting the most vulnerable felines. Her project, Kitten Lady, provides educational media, training resources and instructional workshops that help individuals and animal shelters learn how to save the lives of kittens.

Through the partnership, Hill's Pet Nutrition and Shaw are committed to making an impact on the lives of kittens - some of the most vulnerable pets in shelters. Together, the partners will champion educational initiatives designed to raise awareness and drive action for these important animals.

The collaboration will also advocate for lifesaving fostering initiatives designed to improve better outcomes for pets as well as support shelters managing ongoing overcapacity concerns. In addition, the partnership will combine shared expertises to provide ongoing support and training resources for shelter professionals to help transform vulnerable shelter pets into thriving members of loving families.

"One of the most impactful ways to save animals - especially the most vulnerable, is through collaboration. This is why I'm excited to join forces with my friends at Hill's Pet Nutrition." said Shaw. "Hill's is a long-time supporter of animal welfare, and together, we will partner on innovative programs and educational efforts to create brighter futures for these animals, ensuring they receive the love, care and nutrition they deserve."

Cat Adoption During "Cats of the World" Book Tour

To kick-off the partnership, Hill's Pet Nutrition is teaming up with Hannah Shaw for the launch of her new book "Cats of the World," which highlights Shaw and professional cat photographer Andrew Marttila's journey to 30 countries, showcasing hundreds of photos and stories of cats from every corner of the world.

During the tour from October 15-30, Hill's Pet Nutrition and Shaw are encouraging kitten and cat adoptions at participating shelters along the book tour. Hill's Pet Nutrition will cover the cost of adoptions for up to 400 kittens and cats at participating shelters. Each adopter will receive a copy of "Cats of the World" and a Hill's Food, Shelter & Love adopter bag with a free bag of Hill's Science Diet Adult Cat or Hill's Science Diet Kitten nutrition. Participating shelters include:

