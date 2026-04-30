HILL'S PET NUTRITION INTRODUCES INNOVATION TO SUPPORT FELINE MOBILITY AND WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d combines metabolic and joint support in one powerful therapeutic formula, available now via veterinarian recommendation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition and US veterinarians' No. 1 recommended brand, today announced the new Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d, bringing two innovations together that help manage feline weight and mobility issues in one powerful formula. Pet parents who have overweight cats struggling with mobility no longer have to choose which condition to address with their veterinarian.

Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d now available via veterinarian recommendation.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention's 2022 State of Pet Obesity Report, 61% of cats evaluated by U.S. veterinary professionals were classified as overweight or obese. Excess weight can negatively impact mobility and quality of life. Hill's j/d and Metabolic nutritional innovations were brought together for cats in Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d to help improve mobility and activate the metabolism.

Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d features a precise blend of omega-3 fatty acids to support joint health and is formulated to activate the metabolism to help cats lose weight. When fed Metabolic nutrition alone, 88% of pets lost weight in two months at home, and relieving excess weight can positively impact joint health. Together, the new innovation addresses key areas with its unique formulation:

Helps reduce inflammation with precise levels of omega-3 fatty acids

Supports joint cartilage health with joint nourishing nutrients

Activates metabolism for easy and effective weight loss

Helps cats feel full and satisfied

"At Hill's, we're constantly researching and innovating to provide veterinarians with tools to deliver the best care possible for their patients," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's. "This therapeutic innovation can dramatically improve quality of life for our feline companions. Pet parents should consult their veterinarian to learn more about Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d and decide if it's the right nutrition for their pet."

How Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d supports mobility

Hill's Prescription Diet mobility nutrition leverages a targeted ratio of omega-3 fatty acids which can reduce inflammation. The innovation supports the joints and keeps pets comfortable while helping to preserve joint cartilage. Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight + j/d nutrition is clinically shown to improve cats' ability to run, jump and play in as little as one month.

How Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d supports weight loss

Hill's Metabolic has a nutrient profile that is optimized for weight loss, and 88% of pets lost weight at home when fed Metabolic nutrition. It works with each cat's unique metabolic response and activates the body's natural ability to burn excess body fat and affect calorie utilization. The nutrition features a unique blend of fiber, helping cats feel full and satisfied.

"Veterinarians are essential in ensuring our pets live long, healthy lives and Hill's is here to be a trusted partner in that process," said Carrick Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hill's US. "We're proud to provide yet another game-changing offering for veterinarians, pet parents and their feline family members."

Consult with a veterinarian to learn if Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d is right for your pet.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

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Media Contact: Emma Honn, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition