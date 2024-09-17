HILL'S PET NUTRITION INTRODUCES NEW SCIENCE DIET RECIPES TO SUPPORT HEALTHY SKIN AND DIGESTION IN PUPPIES AND KITTENS

The highly digestible recipes include a prebiotic fiber blend that promotes improved brain health, nourished skin and better stool quality for the best poop on the block

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement of bringing home a new puppy or kitten can be overshadowed by stressful "poopie moments." To simplify life and give puppies and kittens happy tummies and healthy skin, Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led pet nutrition and the US No. 1 veterinary-recommended brand, has expanded its Science Diet line with new Puppy and Kitten Sensitive Stomach & Skin foods. The new recipes are highly digestible with prebiotic fibers that promote healthy skin and coat and better stool quality for easier poop pickup.

The first year of a puppy's or kitten's life is a period of rapid growth and development. At least 80% of a puppy's lifetime growth and 90% of a kitten's happens during the first year. During this pivotal time, it's essential to provide them with optimal nutrition that supports their overall health and well-being.

"Pet parents with a new puppy or kitten can face a big learning curve," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Between focusing on making the best decisions for your new pet, to conquering behavior and potty or litter-box training, those early days can sometimes feel more like an obstacle course than a walk in the park. Providing puppies and kittens with a food specifically formulated to meet their unique needs – from cognitive development to digestive well-being – is essential."

The new Hill's Science Diet Puppy and Kitten Sensitive Stomach & Skin formulas are carefully crafted with a focus on:

Digestive Health: Prebiotic fibers provide optimal digestion and nutrient absorption, so pets have the best poop on the block!

Prebiotic fibers provide optimal digestion and nutrient absorption, so pets have the best poop on the block! Skin & Coat Health: To nourish the skin and promote a healthy, vibrant coat, these recipes are enriched with vitamin E and Omega-6 fatty acids.

To nourish the skin and promote a healthy, vibrant coat, these recipes are enriched with vitamin E and Omega-6 fatty acids. Brain & Eye Development: Essential fatty acids, like DHA from fish oil, support healthy brain and eye development, crucial for learning and cognitive function to bolster training abilities.

Essential fatty acids, like DHA from fish oil, support healthy brain and eye development, crucial for learning and cognitive function to bolster training abilities. Growing Muscles & Active Play: Promotes building lean muscles with high-quality protein from easily digestible sources like salmon.

"Our new Science Diet Puppy and Kitten Sensitive Stomach & Skin recipes are backed by science and formulated with ingredients carefully selected to support optimal digestive and skin health, giving pet parents peace of mind knowing they are providing their furry companions with the best possible start in life," Dr. Shenoy said.

Hill's Science Diet Puppy and Kitten Sensitive Stomach & Skin recipes are now available in both dry and wet food options at pet specialty retailers and veterinary clinics nationwide. To learn more, visit hillspet.com .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

CONTACT: Kerry Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition