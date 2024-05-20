HILL'S PET NUTRITION PARTNERS WITH ACTRESS AND SENIOR DOG OWNER CECILY STRONG ON NEW CAMPAIGN TO HELP SENIOR PETS AGE BOLDLY

Campaign Provides Resources for Pet Parents of Aging Pets, and Encourages Adoption of Senior Pets with up to $100,000 Donated to PetSmart Charities when Pets Are Adopted at PetSmart Stores from May 20-26

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents may fear their pets' aging — because "growing old" is associated with slowing down and losing some of the spirit and vibrancy that makes them special. That's why Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's) is teaming up with actress and senior pet owner Cecily Strong to shine the spotlight on aging pets to show how, with the right outlook and the support of proper veterinary care and nutrition, we can help improve senior pets' ability to get up and go.

Cecily Strong teams up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to walk senior dogs on the orange carpet at the premiere of “The Garfield Movie” to show older pets can still enjoy bold moments. Cecily Strong and adorable adoptable pets steal the show at "The Garfield Movie" premiere, walking the orange carpet with Hill's Pet Nutrition to promote their upcoming senior pet adoption campaign with PetSmart Charities.

"I adopted my dog Lucy 10 years ago, and she has brought so much joy to my life. While it's sometimes hard to accept she's now a senior dog, I also find such joy in helping her stay healthy and happy as she ages," said Strong. "I am proud to team up with Hill's Pet Nutrition to help shine the light on our senior pets and how we can best support them as they age."

Senior Dogs Walk the Orange Carpet at 'The Garfield Movie' Premiere



"The Garfield Movie" showcases the various life stages of pets, from kittens to seniors, and sheds light on the challenges pets without homes face. Strong, who voices security guard Marge in the movie, is an advocate for pet adoption and shares a love for senior pets. To illustrate how senior pets can still "strut" their stuff and live bolder lives even as they age, Strong walked the orange carpet at the movie premiere with adoptable senior pets from Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program partners Vanderpump Dogs and Pasadena Humane.

"The pets at 'The Garfield Movie' premiere help us see that senior pets can live life to the fullest no matter their age," said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of US Marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "There are many senior pets in shelters who are ready for that same opportunity and to provide unconditional love to the families they join. If you are in a position to adopt, consider opening your heart and home to a senior pet in a shelter."

Encouraging Senior Pet Adoption at PetSmart Stores

Across the nation, animal shelters are coping with overcrowding, and some of the most overlooked pets include seniors. Senior pets often spend the longest time at shelters due to hesitations with adopting older pets. However, many of these pets have calm, loving demeanors, require little training and may make for loyal companions.

To encourage people to consider adopting a senior pet, Hill's will donate up to $100,000 to PetSmart Charities for every pet adopted at PetSmart Adoption Centers from May 20-26. Hill's and PetSmart Charities aim to help 5,000 pets get adopted this week, with a special focus on helping senior pets find loving homes.

"We are excited to work alongside Hill's Pet Nutrition to help many deserving senior pets find homes," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. "Senior pets are often overlooked in favor of younger dogs and cats, but I know firsthand of the love, gratitude and warmth they bring to their people. Whatever age of pet is most ideal for your family, we know caring for pets at any stage of their lives enriches yours."

To learn more about PetSmart In-Store Adoptions, visit: https://petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet/adoption-centers/locator .

Science-Led Nutrition to Improve Seniors' Ability to Get Up and Go



According to a 2019 study by The American Animal Hospital Association, 80% of pet owners do not realize the age at which their pets are considered seniors. Like humans, dogs' and cats' metabolisms and activity levels slow as they age, resulting in changing nutritional needs.

"Most pet parents do not like to acknowledge that their pet is getting older, but celebrating aging, rather than fearing it, can help those animals live long, full lives," said Dr. Stacey Bone, a veterinarian at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "In partnership with your veterinarian, it is important to transition your pet to a senior pet food that meets his or her needs. Providing age-appropriate nutrition supports senior pets' overall energy and mobility."

Hill's Science Diet senior dog foods, such as Hill's Science Diet Senior Vitality, are formulated to support the specific needs of senior cats and dogs, including:

Balanced minerals for heart and kidney health

Omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E for healthy skin and coat

Easy-to-digest ingredients for healthy digestion

A blend of ingredients to support brain function, interaction and overall energy

In a clinical study, pet parents observed increased affection and stamina in as little as 28 days when their pets ate Senior Vitality dry dog food.

For more information about caring for senior pets, please visit hillspet.com/pet-care/healthcare/tell-tails-signs-of-pet-aging . To explore nutritional solutions for senior pets, visit hillspet.com/senior-dog-food .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com .

About PetSmart Charities®



PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

