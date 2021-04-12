Hill's Pet Nutrition Teams Up With TikTok To Celebrate National Pet Day

TOPEKA, Kan., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April 11 marked the celebration of National Pet Day, a time to celebrate the pets in our lives. This special day had even more significance this year with the number of pet households increasing over the last 12 months, as people around the world rediscovered the companionship and joy that pets bring to our lives when we need support the most.

In honor of this National Pet Day, TikTok launched its first ever donation effect campaign by teaming up with Hill's Pet Nutrition to support shelter pets. TikTok users could choose one of two new pet themed creative effects to use on the platform and each use of the effect triggered a $1 donation by Hill's, up to $75,000. The recipient of the donation is Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet.

"Hill's believes that every pet deserves the best care possible, which is why we support over 1,000 shelters around the world through our Food, Shelter & Love program and have helped more than 11 million pets find new homes since 2002," said Nicki Baty, Vice President and General Manager of Hill's U.S. "We were thrilled to partner with TikTok on their first donation effect campaign, knowing that the money raised will be channeled through Greater Good Charities to pets that need it most."

Launched on Thursday, April 8 and culminating on Sunday's National Pet Day, the TikTok/Hill's partnership quickly captured the interest of thousands of pet lovers across the country who used the creative effects to raise donations for Greater Good Charities pet related programs.

"Greater Good Charities is honored to partner with Hill's and TikTok to help so many pets in need through this campaign," said Noah Horton, Chief Marketing Officer for Greater Good Charities. "In addition to the generous donations, the awareness raised in support of adoption & foster and the good work of pet shelters and rescues nationally is truly important. What a fantastic way to celebrate National Pet Day!"

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

At Hill's, our decades of science and research guide us in creating nutrition that's a step ahead —so pets and pet parents can enjoy every day together. As the US #1 Veterinarian Recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products and our forward-thinking approach to nutrition, visit us at HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $22 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter or YouTube .

