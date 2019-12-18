WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hillsdale-Furniture-Recalls-Five-Drawer-Chests-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests

Hazard: The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-17).

Remedy: Repair, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Bob's Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund. Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.

Consumer Contact:

Chests purchased at Bob's Discount Furniture contact toll-free at 800-569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or e-mail AskBob@mybobs.com. Chests purchased at other retailers contact Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or e-mail recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on "Product Recalls" located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 31,000 (in addition, about 740 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall includes Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer wood chests in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors. "Hillsdale Furniture" is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Bob's Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 through August 2019 for about $280.

Importer: Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Ky.

Distributor: N/A

Manufacturer: N/A

Manufactured in: Vietnam

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

