Hillstone Positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, has been included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls*. To us, this recognition is a testament to the innovation in technology and market penetration with Hillstone's solution portfolio.

The cybersecurity landscape today is complex. Emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud computing have expanded the average organizational attack surface, making detecting and understanding the full scope of today's attacks much more challenging. Hillstone harnesses its advanced AI-driven strategies and technologies in solutions that sit both at the network perimeter to block attacks, and internally on the network in order to detect, track and mitigate cybersecurity breaches that might be in progress.

"We are glad to be recognized by Gartner with our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls," said Tim Liu, Co-Founder and CTO from Hillstone Networks. "Hillstone strives to deliver innovative security solutions for our customers, and help our customers secure their infrastructures and data in the face of rapid advancement of technologies."

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, et al, 17 September 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

Contacts:

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

https://www.hillstonenet.com

