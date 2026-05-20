HILTI NAMED OFFICIAL POWER TOOL PROVIDER FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Hilti's Nuron cordless battery platform supports operational excellence at one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment venues

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry, is proud to announce its designation as the Official Tool Provider of American Airlines Center (AAC) in Texas.

HILTI IS THE OFFICIAL POWER TOOL PROVIDER FOR THE AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Located in the Victory Park district in Dallas, American Airlines Center is a multi‑purpose indoor arena and one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment venues. The 840,000 sq. ft. facility serves as the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and the NHL's Dallas Stars, and hosts hundreds of concerts, live events, and entertainment experiences each year.

As the arena's official power tool provider, Hilti will support AAC's ongoing maintenance and operational needs through its Nuron 22‑volt cordless platform. Nuron is Hilti's all‑on‑one battery system designed to deliver corded‑level performance across a broad range of light‑ to heavy‑duty applications, helping teams work more efficiently without the constraints of cords or multiple power platforms.

"Hilti's Nuron tools give our team the high performance and flexibility needed to keep the AAC operating at its highest level," said Mose Boyer, Vice President of Operations at the American Airlines Center. "The all-on-one cordless battery platform helps us stay efficient, responsive, and event ready year round, while the enhanced smart safety features, tool and battery health insights and inventory management capabilities provide unique value to Hilti's already robust offering."

By standardizing a single, high‑performance cordless system, AAC can reduce downtime, simplify tool fleet management, and maintain optimal operational readiness across the venue. And Nuron's built‑in cloud connectivity and battery diagnostics provide valuable insight into tool usage and battery health, enabling facility teams to proactively plan maintenance, respond faster to issues, and ensure equipment is ready when it matters most. For a high‑traffic venue operating year‑round, this translates to improved productivity, increased efficiency, and consistent performance behind the scenes.

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About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

About American Airlines Center

Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation's top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility. Billboard Magazine named American Airlines Center the 6th busiest arena in the world in 2022.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.