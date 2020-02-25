Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center Completes Comprehensive Upgrade

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center has completed a comprehensive upgrade and enhancement to all hotel guestrooms and suites, public areas, and meeting and event spaces.

The hotel is situated in the heart of the Perimeter Center area of Atlanta, one of the largest office markets in the southeast with nearly 29 million square feet of office space. Perimeter Center is home to the world headquarters of United Parcel Service, Cox Enterprises, AT&T Mobility, Haverty's and Newell Rubbermaid and major hubs for State Farm, Auto Trader, Mercedes-Benz and First Data. Perimeter Center is also home to more than 6 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment.

"Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality," says General Manager Mark Luther. "These transformational enhancements demonstrate our commitment to best-in-class guest satisfaction and loyalty to this category-leading brand."

The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center features 193 guestrooms and suites, each which received a complete refresh including guest bathrooms. The hotel restaurant, The Garden Grill, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as The Branchwater Lounge, which features a full bar and an outdoor garden seating area, have been created as an inviting food and beverage experience for our guests. The hotel's 3,600 square feet of event space was also redesigned and upgraded to create flexible meeting and breakout space. Further enhancements were completed throughout the hotel including our fitness and health center, our indoor heated pool and whirlpool and our laundry facilities.

The renovations are part of the brand's passion for providing guests with an exceptional experience that extends from friendly service to modern facilities.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit HiltonGardenInn.com or call the hotel directly at (404) 459-0500.

Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands.

About Noble Investment Group

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making income and value-add investments in upscale hotels throughout the United States. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested nearly $4 billion in communities throughout the country, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit nobleinvestment.com.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodations and unexpected amenities for an experience that is 'Simply on Another Level.' The Hilton Garden Inn Promise affirms the brand's goal to make each guest's stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. Team Members at more than 850 hotels in 48 countries around the world ensure today's busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience, starting with the first hello. As a recognized F&B leader, Hilton Garden Inn serves locally sourced food and beverage at its full-service restaurants and bars, featuring cooked-to-order breakfast, handcrafted cocktails, and on-trend small plates. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, visit www.hgi.com or newsroom.hilton.com/hgi , and connect on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,000 properties with more than 954,000 rooms, in 117 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 100 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

