Noble Hires James Stewart as Director of Treasury

Noble Investment Group

02 Apr, 2024, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") is pleased to announce the addition of James Stewart as Director of Treasury.

Mr. Stewart joins Noble from Carter's, where he was responsible for overseeing daily banking activities and enhancing operational value through technology and process controls. Previously, he was with Inspire Brands for twelve years, managing the treasury function and contributing to the firm's strategic financial management.

James Stewart joins Noble Investment Group as Director of Treasury.

"James is a terrific addition to our finance and accounting team, bringing a wealth of expertise in various enterprise software products and treasury management systems, and will help support the continued growth of our institutional investment management platform," said George Dabney, Noble's Managing Principal and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Stewart earned a BS from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Kennesaw State University. He is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and is an active member of the Association of Financial Professionals.

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested nearly $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

