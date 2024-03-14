Noble Welcomes Angela Johnson as Managing Principal and Head of Global Client Solutions and Strategic Partnerships

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointment of Angela Johnson as Managing Principal and Head of Global Client Solutions and Strategic Partnerships. In this new role for the organization, she will be responsible for helping lead Noble's client relationships and cultivating innovative new strategies and investment products. Mrs. Johnson will also serve as a member of the firm's Investment Committee.

Noble Investment Group welcomes Angela Johnson as Managing Principal and Head of Global Client Solutions and Strategic Partnerships.

"Angela is a talented leader with a highly respected track record. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Noble team," said Mit Shah, Noble's CEO. "Her deep experience and strategic insights, product development acumen, and trusted relationships across the real estate, hospitality, and property technology sectors will help Noble continue to drive innovation and broaden the depth and breadth of our institutional platform for our team and for our investors."

Mrs. Johnson joins Noble from Fifth Wall, where she was a Partner and Head of Capital Formation, leading global capital raising and investor relations. She has held increasingly progressive leadership roles in capital formation and product development for Torchlight Investors, KKR, and Partners Group. Mrs. Johnson began her career in hospitality at RLJ Development (now RLJ Lodging Trust) as a part of their acquisitions, capital markets, and portfolio management teams. She has more than twenty years of experience in the real estate sector.

"I am honored to join the Noble team, an organization renowned for its integrity, investment performance, innovation, and leadership," said Angela Johnson. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help build valuable new strategies across the Noble platform."

Mrs. Johnson earned a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is a member of the BBA Advisory Board for the McCombs School of Business, the Texas McCombs Real Estate Center Executive Council, the Real Estate Executive Council (REEC), and New York Women Executives in Real Estate (WX).

Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested nearly $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

