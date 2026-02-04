HIMSS Announces Jeremy Renner as Keynote Speaker at 2026 Global Health Conference & Exhibition

Acclaimed Actor To Deliver Closing Keynote Thursday, March 12, in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition today announced that acclaimed actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner will serve as the closing keynote speaker at the event, taking place March 9-12 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Renner will participate in a fireside chat focused on perseverance, purpose and the people who show up when it matters most. Spotlighting healthcare professionals and caregivers whose work turned uncertainty into forward motion, his appearance underscores HIMSS' definitive focus on bridging the global health ecosystem to Renner's treatment and lifelong recovery are powerful testimonies to the determination of human spirit and what is possible in recovery and beyond.

"I've learned that strength isn't just pushing through, it's also accepting help and choosing gratitude," Renner said. "Healthcare is personal. It's expertise, compassion, and teamwork that helps get people back to their lives. I'm honored to share my experiences with the HIMSS community."

Across the four-day event, keynote sessions at HIMSS26 will provide healthcare leaders, clinicians, executives, policymakers and innovators with varied perspectives from experts throughout the diverse healthcare ecosystem who are addressing today's most pressing challenges.

"Jeremy's message speaks to the heart of why HIMSS exists: to unite the people and technologies that improve outcomes and make care more human," said Elli Riley, Vice President, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at Informa. "His perspective is a powerful reminder that true progress is measured not only in breakthrough innovations and care delivery advancements, but in the meaningful impact we create — transforming lives for patients and families while empowering the dedicated teams who serve them every day."

As a defining moment for global health, HIMSS26 serves as a critical nexus for strategy, thought leadership, and partnership. The conference theme, Expert insights, Exceptional impact, underscores its focus on translating technology into measurable outcomes.

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. www.himssconference.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist, connecting them with the knowledge they need to succeed, the relationships that matter and the ideas and opportunities that drive growth. Operating major branded events in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and other specialist markets, Informa Connect is committed to delivering exceptional content and memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.informaconnect.com.

SOURCE Informa Connect