HIMSS19: GlobalMed Announces New Microsoft Gold Partnership, Azure Availability, and Industry-First Virtual Care Business Model

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed® announces its Microsoft Gold Partnership as well as an innovative business model, Cost Simplified, designed to help healthcare organizations easily and affordably implement evidence-based telemedicine. The announcement coincides with HIMSS19, the largest gathering of health IT professionals in the world, taking place Feb. 11-15 in Orlando, Fla.

Virtual Care Delivery Platform in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

GlobalMed recently announced that its virtual care platform, eNcounter ®, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. eNcounter is a virtual care delivery platform that enables providers to gather data and deliver evidence-based treatment anytime, anywhere, on one highly secure platform supported by robust Microsoft Azure cloud hosting capabilities. The company will showcase eNcounter in both the GlobalMed booth #5273 and the Microsoft booth #2500 during HIMSS19 and provide a "Ted Talk" at the Microsoft Health Forum and Innovation Awards at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. In his presentation, GlobalMed CEO Joel E. Barthelemy will share GlobalMed's journey as the telehealth provider on Air Force One to delivering virtual care at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

"This year's HIMSS conference is a true breakout for us," said Barthelemy. "We're excited to be able to share details on how telehealth works aboard Air Force One, and how our new business model can accelerate the adoption of virtual care for all providers, in all care settings. And of course, we're thrilled that Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now gain access to GlobalMed's eNcounter platform and take advantage of the configurability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management."

Cost Simplified

Driven by GlobalMed's market leading hardware and clinical-to-consumer software platform, Cost Simplified allows organizations to promote responsible virtual care with evidence-based solutions for a flat fee starting at $899 a month. The model is designed to empower health delivery organizations to implement telemedicine without the traditional large capital expenditures associated with the procurement of clinically-rooted hardware and software. Unlike a symptoms-focused telephone or video call, GlobalMed's integrated hardware and software delivery systems provide a hub for a secure evidenced-based telemedicine encounter, anywhere and anytime that visit takes place: in a medical clinic or hospital, remote site, a patient's home, workplace or school. With Cost Simplified, all IT setup, training, and support are included for an affordable monthly fee.

Under Cost Simplified, healthcare delivery organizations can protect their brand, drive continuity of care and preserve revenue leakage through optimized capacity management among their own providers.

The GlobalMed team is especially proud that Cost Simplified makes the same telehealth technology used by the White House available to everyone—without the heavy upfront capital expenditures that historically kept it out of reach for those providers and patients who need it most.

"We've led the way as technology innovators for over 17 years," Barthelemy said. "Now we're extending that innovation to our pricing, with the goal of making telehealth affordable and operationally feasible for every type of provider, in every care environment. Becoming a Microsoft Gold Partner is a natural extension of that goal – because progressive health delivery organizations around the world count on Azure to help them deliver the best care in the most forward-looking and efficient manner possible."

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual care programs and is honored to be the telehealth provider to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and the White House. With over 15 million consults delivered in 55 countries, its virtual care platform has the Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense networks with the highest level of security and supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. GlobalMed designs, manufactures, and deploys fully integrated software and hardware solutions that remove the barriers of technology from the business of patient care. Providers are enabled with data capturing tools to deliver evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Providers looking for their own technology to manage capacity, save money, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform. Recognizing the importance of trust and consistency in healthcare, GlobalMed also offers white-label versions of their systems so that providers can self-brand their virtual care offerings to strengthen the patient relationship with their organization. Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB).

