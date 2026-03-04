HIMSS26, Las Vegas: Kontakt.io Unveils AI "Curiosity Engine" That Turns Hospital Data Into Decisions -- In Minutes

New solution acts as a thinking partner for executives, circumventing old BI teams' time to outcomes from weeks to minutes

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io is introducing Curiosity Engine at HIMSS26, an AI-native solution designed to help hospital leaders question their own cross-domain data, simulate resource allocation changes, and rapidly gather decision-supporting facts. Curiosity Engine ingests and analyzes hospital data across clinical, operational, and scheduling systems, unifying fragmented data sources into a single intelligence layer and reducing decision-making cycles from weeks or months to just minutes.

The typical hospital generates about 50 petabytes of data each year, yet approximately 97% of that information is never analyzed due to fragmented systems, manual processes, and long analytics cycles. Curiosity Engine resolves this issue by unifying data silos into a single contextual intelligence graph, enabling intelligent reasoning over massive volumes of data. To promote trust and transparency, Curiosity Engine provides a confidence score with every response, indicating the strength of the underlying data and analysis.

Curiosity Engine meets the strictest HIPAA security and privacy requirements, ensuring PHI is isolated and not used for model training outside your health system.

"Hospital leaders don't have a shortage of data; they have a shortage of insights," said Rom Eizenberg, CRO of Kontakt.io. "Curiosity Engine acts as a thinking partner for executives, allowing them to challenge the status quo, validate hypotheses, and understand the downstream impact of decisions in minutes instead of weeks, fundamentally changing how leaders engage with their data."

Curiosity Engine extends the Kontakt.io platform beyond day-to-day operations and into the strategic decisions that shape how health systems scale, invest, and evolve.

