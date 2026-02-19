Kontakt.io Unveils Next-Generation AI Solutions to Re-ViVE Care Operations and Transform Healthcare Delivery

Launching at ViVE 2026, AI agents enable hospitals to match supply and demand, increase capacity, optimize throughput, and remove operational bottlenecks

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ViVE 2026 in Los Angeles, Kontakt.io will demo an integrated suite of AI solutions that redefines operational efficiency across outpatient clinics, hospitals, and IDNs. The suite includes unique AI solutions like Patient Journey Analytics, Supply Chain Agent, Access Agent, and Patient Flow Agent.

As health systems grapple with rising demand, staffing pressures, and escalating costs, the Kontakt.io platform is designed to help systems orchestrate care delivery with RTLS and EHR data to reduce waste and improve the patient and caregiver experience without costly infrastructure investments. As hospitals face increasing pressure to improve performance on key metrics like length of stay, ambulatory access, and cost reduction, these agents offer real and impactful solutions.

"Healthcare leaders don't lack data; they lack real-time operational clarity and the ability to act on it," said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO and founder of Kontakt.io. "Our AI agents transform fragmented operational signals into coordinated, real-time action across access, patient flow, and logistical support. This enables health systems to unlock existing capacity, reduce delays, and deliver better care without adding staff or space."

The Intelligence Layer for Your Hospital Operations

As the foundation of Kontakt.io's agentic AI power, Patient Journey Analytics fuses electronic health record (EHR) data and RTLS signals to create a digital twin of your hospital, a holistic view of how care progressions unfold, and how staff, space, and equipment are deployed. This enables leaders to identify operational friction, discover opportunities for intervention, and prepare for demand in advance.

Increasing Room Usage and Revenue with AI

Access Agent marks a major leap forward in optimizing outpatient clinic operations, boosting exam room utilization by up to 20% and increasing annual revenue per exam room by up to $34,000. Access Agent accomplishes these results by forecasting room availability and aligning it with provider schedules and patient flow; that way, health systems can increase patient access, drive revenue, and support clinic growth without adding more rooms.

Setting a New Standard in Hospital Flow Management

By contextualizing the entire patient journey from admission to discharge, Patient Flow Agent predicts bed availability and potential discharge obstacles, providing frontline caregivers with context rich-insights and automated recommendations to facilitate care progression.

With Patient Flow Agent, a 200-bed hospital can save up to $4 million annually, increase before-noon discharges by up to 25%, and reduce patient LoS by 0.1 days or more.

Predict Equipment Supply and Demand…in Advance

Orchestrating medical equipment is a recurring challenge in healthcare, with nurses spending up to 36 minutes per shift looking for assets.

With Supply Chain Agent, hospitals can forecast equipment demand in advance, reallocate assets to where they are needed most, and ensure that clinicians spend less time searching for devices (and more time delivering care).

A 200-bed hospital can use Supply Chain Agent to decrease equipment search times by up to 89%; reduce device rentals by nearly 76%; and boost equipment utilization by 1.8X.

"Many hospital teams operate completely blind to the current and projected needs of patients," Kontakt.io Chief Revenue Officer Rom Eizenberg explains. "Supply Chain Agent uses EHR and RTLS data to create demand signals, predicting and staging equipment optimally, and ensuring that the right equipment is in the right place at the right time, every time."

To learn more about Kontakt.io's AI solutions, book your demo or stop by booth #2213 at ViVE26.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io's intelligent care operations platform combines AI-powered RTLS with fully managed IoT infrastructure and advanced analytics to enable responsive deployment of people, space, and equipment. Trusted by healthcare leaders nationwide, Kontakt.io solutions help optimize asset utilization, improve staff safety, reduce length of stay, and elevate patient experiences, all while improving financial performance. Since 2013, the company has deployed millions of devices and supported tens of thousands of users across healthcare environments.

