Hinch Distillery Celebrates Major Win for Single Malt as Head Distiller Emma Millar Marks Early Success

Hinch Single Malt Irish Whiskey named Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt was named Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026, a significant recognition that follows Emma Millar's recent promotion to Head Distiller and reflects her influence on the development and character of the award-winning liquid.

Emma Millar, Head Distiller, and Jake Walpole, Assistant Head Distiller, are pictured with the judges celebrating Hinch Distillery’s success at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026, including Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt, alongside wins for the 15 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish and 5 Year Old Double Wood Madeira Cask Finish. PHOTO CREDIT: Simon Peare, SP Photo Ltd (PRNewsfoto/Hinch Distillery)

Emma, who has been part of the Hinch Distillery team since its inception in 2020, has played a central role in developing and shaping the character of the Single Malt, working closely on its maturation journey in ex-bourbon American oak and Oloroso sherry casks to create a finely balanced expression with notes of orange, honey and ginger.

The award represents an important milestone both for Hinch Distillery and for Emma in her new leadership role, highlighting the craft and consistency behind the liquid.

The awards were announced at a ceremony held at the InterContinental Dublin on 26 February 2026, bringing together leading figures from across the Irish whiskey industry to celebrate the year's achievements.

Emma Millar, Head Distiller at Hinch Distillery, said:

"This award reflects the care and attention that goes into every stage of our whiskey making process. Having worked closely with the Single Malt over the past five years, it is especially rewarding to see it recognised in this way so soon after stepping into the role of Head Distiller. It highlights the importance of understanding the influence of cask maturation and allowing each whiskey to develop its own character over time."

Hinch's 15 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish was also named Best Irish Blended Limited Release (13 to 20 Years), while the distillery's 5 Year Old Double Wood Madeira Cask Finish was recognised as a Category Winner in the 12 Years and Under section.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery, added:

"To see Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt recognised at this level is a fantastic achievement and reflects Emma's contribution over the past five years. This award is a strong early endorsement of her leadership as Head Distiller and highlights Hinch's growing reputation on the international stage.

"It reflects the expertise of our distilling team and our continued focus on combining traditional Irish whiskey making with a contemporary approach to maturation and character, as we further build Hinch's reputation both at home and in global markets."

Winners of the World Whiskies Awards Ireland will go on to compete for the title of World's Best in their category, with the results to be announced at the World Whiskies Awards 2026 Global Dinner on 25 March 2026.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924996/Hinch_Distillery.jpg

SOURCE Hinch Distillery