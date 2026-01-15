HINGE Early Education Advisors Announces Timely Business Valuation Workshops for Preschool and Childcare Owners Nationwide

2026 VALUE Workshops help early childhood education owners understand the true value of their schools and explore profitable growth and exit strategies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As early education owners across the United States plan for the future of their schools, HINGE Early Education Advisors — the nation's top expert in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate — is bringing back its popular VALUE Workshops in 2026. Building on prior sold-out sessions, VALUE is a unique opportunity for school owners to receive custom business and real estate valuations and learn how to use that knowledge to make strategic decisions about spending, growth, and exit planning.

HINGE Advisors’ VALUE Workshop arms early education owners with critical information and expert strategies to make confident, future-focused business decisions.

"Valuations are one of the most powerful yet underutilized business tools for multi-site and large single-site early education owners," says Kathy Ligon, Founder and CEO of HINGE Advisors. "Whether you're considering a sale as buyers come calling, aiming to maximize long-term value for a future exit, or want to run a better business, understanding how to strategically leverage your value is key."

The two newly announced VALUE Workshops will take place:

April 9-10, 2026 — Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina

September 17-18, 2026 — Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California

Each workshop provides:

A custom business and real estate valuation using the early education industry's most trusted methodology

One-on-one coaching with personalized strategies for maximizing value

A full day of content focused on understanding, growing, and realizing a school's worth, including expert insights into the art and science of valuations, growth partners, the selling process, tax strategies, and more

"The VALUE Workshop delivered exactly what we've come to enjoy from the HINGE team: applicable content, practical guidance, and real tools we could put to use right away," say Gus and Kristin LaFontaine, Owners of The Nature Schools.

Due to the individualized nature of this event, seats are limited. Owners are encouraged to join the interest list before space sells out.

HINGE Advisors works exclusively with early childhood education owners, providing valuation, M&A advisory, growth strategy, and real estate expertise. The firm is known for its education-first approach, helping owners make informed decisions aligned with personal goals and priorities.

"Participating in HINGE's VALUE Workshop was beyond expectations and incredibly affirming. The workshop helped me see that I'm not just building a successful business, but a lasting legacy for the families I serve and my own. I now have the confidence I need to make strategic decisions for my business," shares Racheal Flanagan, Owner of The Joyful Jungle Christian Learning Center.

"You can't plan effectively without a clear picture of what you've built," adds Ligon. "Every early education owner will exit their business one day. Knowing how to build and protect a school's value ahead of that transition gives owners the opportunity to be more intentional and shape what the future holds."

Learn more at hingeadvisors.com/value-workshop.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 650 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

