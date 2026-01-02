HINGE Early Education Advisors Lands Platform Investment Partner for LeafSpring Schools

Top early education advisory firm spearheads strategic transaction to further nationally recognized franchisor's growth

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation's top expert in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate, is proud to announce the firm has successfully brokered a strategic investment partnership for LeafSpring Schools. LeafSpring is a nationally recognized early childhood education franchise with 16 schools spanning Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Texas.

Guided by the experts at HINGE Early Education Advisors, LeafSpring Schools secured a strategic investment partner to continue enhancing support for their franchisees and the families they serve.

"Over the past 35 years, LeafSpring has grown with great intention and purpose. This move is another big step forward in our story," says LeafSpring CEO Vance Spilman. "There is strong demand for our innovative programs and a clear opportunity to drive meaningful, long-term growth as our franchisees deliver outstanding care and education to more and more families."

Founded in 1989 by Registered Nurse Gail W. Johnson, LeafSpring is known as an industry pioneer for its outstanding play-based curriculum, children's leadership program, and Get Well Place™, offering on-site care for mildly or chronically ill children while their caregivers work.

Making the Deal Happen: The Critical Role of an Early Education Transaction Advisor

Recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, Johnson and Spilman engaged HINGE Advisors to represent LeafSpring in finding an investor aligned with their mission and values and guide the strategic investment to a successful close. With a proprietary and confidential marketing process, the HINGE team garnered interest from more than 75 pre-qualified early education operators and investors and managed multiple competing offers. LeafSpring ultimately selected a strategic partner that will enable further investment in talent, infrastructure, and technology.

"We've known Gail and Vance for 15 years. It's been a privilege to help guide them on their journey and, most of all, to bring such a rewarding deal home for them," says Kathy Ligon, Founder and CEO of HINGE Advisors. "This is exciting news for LeafSpring franchisees, staff, families, and the early education community as a whole."

The inner workings of early education platform deals are extraordinarily complex, Ligon explains. From highly nuanced valuations, strategic positioning, and running a competitive process to managing multifaceted negotiations and extensive due diligence, she stresses the key role advisors play in bringing these opportunities to fruition.

"Having a seasoned, industry-specific advisor who knows the ropes is essential for ECE owners and leadership teams who are looking to grow or sell," Ligon notes.

Closing more early education transactions than any other advisor in the country, HINGE Advisors is the most experienced advisory firm representing multi-site early childhood education organizations in major platform transactions. The award-winning organization has brokered numerous large-scale deals in recent years, including:

Securing an investment partner for The Pillars Christian Learning Centers, one of America's fastest-growing companies

Facilitating the sale of The Malvern School's 27 Pennsylvania and New Jersey locations to a leading international early education provider

Helping 15-site Learn And Play Montessori gain a growth partner to continue its expansion in the San Francisco Bay area and beyond

Behind the Process

The LeafSpring transaction was led by a multidisciplinary team of HINGE's early education experts, including CEO Kathy Ligon, Transaction Advisor Laurie Denny, Senior Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, Diligence Manager Melissa Davis, and Transaction Marketing Director Annie Nicholson.

"LeafSpring has grown into an industry leader by thinking differently and focusing first and foremost on quality. It was a true privilege to help them make the most of this high-potential opportunity and open the door to even more impactful growth to come," says Denny.

"Choosing HINGE to represent us was an easy decision," Spilman shares. "They are the preeminent advisor in the early education industry, and everything they did on our behalf was incredibly additive. HINGE played a vital role in helping us architect the next chapter for LeafSpring while allowing us to stay focused on running our day-to-day business. We're thrilled with how everything came together and are confident in the path ahead."

If you are an early education business or real estate owner looking for guidance on growing or selling, contact HINGE Advisors for a free consultation. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 650 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors