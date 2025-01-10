HINGE Early Education Advisors Leads Sale of Learn And Play® Montessori School

Fifteen early education centers in the San Francisco Bay Area join international provider,

poised for continued growth across California

FREMONT, Calif. , Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top provider of early childhood education with 15 locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Husband and wife team Harpreet Grewal and Kiran Grewal founded Learn And Play Montessori in 2008 and have grown the organization significantly to educate more children with its unique blend of Montessori and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning. The sale of Learn And Play Montessori to Busy Bees North America will enable the school to continue its expansion throughout the state and marks Busy Bees' entry into California.

Learn And Play Montessori’s Dublin Ranch location was one of 15 schools sold by HINGE Advisors.

"Building Learn And Play Montessori into a beloved early education leader has been such a rewarding adventure, and we're not done yet," says Harpreet Grewal. "Over the past 17 years, Kiran and I have cherished every opportunity to bring high-quality, child-centered learning to families throughout the Bay Area. Thanks to HINGE Advisors, Learn And Play will be able to keep growing and serve even more families with educational programs designed for the 21st century."

Learn And Play Montessori was brought to market confidentially by HINGE Advisors under the leadership of the advisory firm's Founder & CEO Kathy Ligon and Transaction Advisor Mike Pepper. With interest from several national, international, and private equity buyers, the transaction team ran a competitive process that allowed the Grewals to strategically evaluate all potential avenues for the sale. The co-founders ultimately selected Busy Bees given their shared vision for the future of Learn And Play.

"This deal is a huge win for everyone," says Pepper. "It was a privilege to help Harpreet and Kiran find a like-minded successor who will carry their remarkable legacy forward. It was also a great honor to lead such a meaningful transaction for the early education market in California. Learn And Play's continued expansion as part of Busy Bees will ultimately deliver more outstanding care and education to children and families."

The sale of Learn And Play was facilitated by an experienced team of HINGE Advisors' early education business and real estate experts, including Ligon, Pepper, Diligence Managers Carrie Pergerson and Melissa Davis, Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, and others.

"We're very excited about the future," adds Grewal. "The best is yet to come."

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 500 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

SOURCE HINGE Advisors