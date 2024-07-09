HINGE Early Education Advisors Leads Sale of Little Learners Preschool and Childcare to International Provider

Three schools in North Jersey and one school in South Jersey join new parent organization

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the future of students and staff in mind, the owners of Little Learners – a well-respected preschool and childcare with four locations in New Jersey – have sold the organization to Busy Bees, a leading international early education provider. The confidential sale of the schools and their real estate was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors.

"It wasn't an easy decision to sell these schools that we love. However, we are confident it is the best move for our children, families, teachers, and staff," says Milan Patel, co-owner of Little Learners. "As part of a larger organization that's known as one of the top providers globally, they will have unmatched resources and many more exciting opportunities for growth."

Milan Patel initially acquired two centers in Rockaway and Budd Lake in 2015 under the guidance of childcare investor Chirag Patel. Together, they expanded the organization by acquiring a school in Elmer with childcare director Camille Banks in 2021 and adding a fourth school in Kenvil with childcare director Laura Enriquez in 2022.

"I have invested in many different industries throughout my career, and there's nothing quite like early learning where your business has a higher purpose. This purpose comes with the responsibility of recognizing a good opportunity when you see it," says Chirag Patel, who owned, operated, and sold another preschool prior to Little Learners. "When that opportunity means selling, the key is finding an advisor who will keep your school's values front and center, attract competitive offers from multiple buyers, and broker a deal that helps all parties win. This is exactly why we brought in HINGE Advisors."

HINGE Transaction Advisor Rich Hubschman, Transaction Manager Carrie Pergerson, Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, and Marketing Coordinator Marissa Webster handled the sale from start to finish, including confidential marketing, due diligence, offer evaluations, contract negotiations, and the transaction closing.

"Our extremely competitive process enabled us to deliver rewarding outcomes all around," says Hubschman. "Being entrusted to help Little Learners and their owners move onto their next chapters was a privilege. We wish Milan, Chirag, Camille, and Laura all the best in their next ventures and are pleased to have completed another successful transaction with the Busy Bees North America team."

As part of his next endeavor, Chirag Patel has joined the HINGE Advisors team as a Development Specialist. Leaning on more than 15 years of childcare experience, as well as a strong background in acquisitions, investments, real estate, expansion, and consulting, he now helps other childcare owners run profitable businesses and identity appropriate growth and exit strategies.

"I have been following HINGE Advisors for years and have the utmost respect for the many ways they support childcare owners at all stages of business," adds Chirag. "As part of the team, I'm excited to educate fellow owners about how they can optimize the health of their organizations and what they need to consider when they decide it's their time to sell."

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 500 active early education business buyers and investors. HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

