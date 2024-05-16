HINGE Early Education Advisors Leads Sale of Longstanding Childcare Center in Charlotte

Lollipop Child Development Center set to continue serving the community under new ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving children and families in Charlotte since 1989, Lollipop Child Development Center has been successfully sold to a national early learning provider as owners Todd and Nancy Ridgeway retire. The sale — which enables the school to continue serving the community — was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses.

Lollipop Child Development Center is a five-star, licensed childcare facility located in southwest Mecklenburg County. The school offers full-time care for children six weeks to five years old, including curriculum that focuses on Kindergarten readiness skills in reading, writing, math, and science.

"We have put so much love and energy into our school over the past 35 years. So when we realized it was time for us to step back, we wanted to evaluate every potential option for the school's next chapter and ensure that our students and staff are well-cared for," say the Ridgeways.

HINGE Advisors ran an extensive, confidential sales process for the Ridgeways that included marketing the organization to more than 500 well-vetted buyers. With multiple highly competitive offers for the school, the former owners ultimately selected a national provider for their complementary culture, operational alignment, and ease of process.

The sale was led by Transaction Advisor Alec Ligon and a team including Transaction Manager Carrie Pergerson, Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, and Marketing Coordinator Marissa Webster.

"Todd and Nancy put in the hard work over the years to build a phenomenal school. It was our privilege to help them showcase the true value of Lollipop Child Development Center and seamlessly close a sale they can feel proud of," says Ligon.

"We can't thank everyone on the HINGE team enough for helping us through this process. They guided us strategically every step of the way," say the Ridgeways. "We now have the gift of retiring knowing our life's work is in good hands."

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 500 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

1(484)574-2946

[email protected]

SOURCE HINGE Advisors