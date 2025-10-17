Hingham Public Schools to Break Ground on New Electric School Bus Project

Fleet electrification expected to reduce costs and deliver quieter, cleaner rides for students

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hingham Public Schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction of the district's first electric school bus project. The switch from three diesel school buses to three electric school buses is projected to save the district $10,000–$20,000 each year and deliver quieter, cleaner rides for students.

In partnership with Highland Electric Fleets , North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), the project will introduce three IC Type C electric school buses supplied by local dealer DeVivo and three Zerova 30kW chargers. Each bus is expected to travel roughly 11,000 miles per year once the fleet begins service in February 2026.

"Hingham is proud to take this important step forward in modernizing our school transportation," said Kathryn Roberts, Superintendent of Hingham Schools. "This project reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and improving the daily experience for our students and drivers."

The project is supported through a combined $1.1 million in funding, including $500,000 from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center's Accelerating Clean Transportation (ACT) Program and $600,000 from the third round of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program.

"Projects like this demonstrate how public-private partnerships can make electrification both practical and affordable," said Matt Stanberry, SVP Market Development at Highland. "Together, we're helping Hingham cut costs, improve air quality, and give students a quieter, more comfortable ride to school."

Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant (HMLP) will serve as the local utility partner, and NECGroup will lead electrical construction for the project.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at 19 Fort Hill St., Hingham, MA.

About Hingham Public Schools

Hingham Public Schools is a top-rated and highly performing PreK-12 school district located in Hingham, MA, with approximately 3,700 students. There are four elementary schools that serve students in grades K-5, two of which also offer Preschool and Pre-K . There is one middle school serving students in grades 6-8, and one high school serving students in grades 9-12.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com .

