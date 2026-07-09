Hint Health Announces the Next Evolution of Its Platform: A Unified Experience for Every Aspect of an Independent Practice

This update introduces a configurable platform, allowing practice owners to bring every aspect of running a practice into a single application, alongside the announcement of Hint Chat and an iOS app for clinicians.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint Health today announced the next evolution of its platform: a unified experience that brings every aspect of running an independent practice into one application. Supported by a new plan structure that grows with each practice, the platform combines clinical workflows, operations, and practice management to help practices thrive from launch through scale.

The announcement builds on the recent release of Hint Marketplace, which connects every piece of a practice's operations through integrations and embedded apps, extending the platform to the tools practices already use.

The new structure consolidates Hint's products and features into a single platform available in three plans — Launch, Pro, and Scale — with feature sets practices can enable or disable based on how they operate. The change also introduces Hint Chat, secure messaging built directly into the platform, giving care teams and patients one place to communicate without leaving their workflow, and a new iOS app for clinicians, giving clinicians access to core workflows on mobile devices.

"Assembling a tech stack to run a practice and deliver great care shouldn't be complex," said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Hint Health. "These changes pave the way for a seamless product experience across Hint and our marketplace partner ecosystem. Now, everything a practice needs is in one place."

Three Plans, One Platform

The new plan structure is designed to meet practices at every stage of their evolution:

Launch — For practices just getting started. Launch gives new practices access to the tools, learnings, and community resources they need for a successful start.

Pro — For established, growing practices. Pro is built for practices ready to work with employers and looking to streamline every part of their business.

Scale — For multi-site practices and networks. Scale gives organizations what they need to expand their business across locations.

Practices that use their own clinical system can disable the EMR feature set and run the business side exclusively on Hint. The option supports concierge, hybrid, and bring-your-own-EMR models without requiring a platform switch.

What Changes, and What Doesn't

The update is not a pricing change. Existing customers are not being asked to migrate or renegotiate agreements. The plans map to what practices already have.

The change is primarily one of clarity. Hint has long been the operational backbone for direct care practices, trusted with membership management and billing. More recently clinicians have adopted Hint's modern EMR, complete with artificial intelligence, charting, scheduling, and patient communication. The unified platform closes that gap, making the case that a practice no longer needs to stitch systems together to run well.

Looking Ahead

The unified platform sets the foundation for what comes next: a growing Marketplace, deeper AI capabilities, and continued investment in the tools that help direct care scale. As more practices, employers, and networks adopt the model, Hint's goal remains the same — making direct care the new standard.

Practices can learn more at hint.com.

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the practice platform where care and growth run as one. Built for independent direct care from the ground up, Hint powers thousands of clinics across all 50 states, providing the clinical tools, membership management, billing, payments, and community that let practices run the whole practice from one place.

Hint also produces Hint Summit, the leading DPC innovation conference, and supports Hint Connect, a curated national network of independent direct care clinics. Founded in 2013 by Zak Holdsworth and Graham Melcher and headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at hint.com.

Media Contact:

Alex George

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SOURCE Hint Health