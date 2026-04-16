Hint Health Launches Marketplace to Bring Apps and Partners Into Its Direct Care Platform

"Like an App Store, but better." — Hint Marketplace brings 'Health Care in Harmony' to life by unifying partners, tools, and clinical workflows inside the Hint platform.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint Health, the leading digital health company advancing the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement, today announced the launch of Hint Marketplace, a new, app store–like experience that makes it easy for direct care practices to discover, purchase, and manage the tools and partners they need to grow, all within the Hint platform.

Unveiled at Hint Summit 2026, the company's 10th anniversary gathering of the direct care community, Hint Marketplace represents a major step toward unifying a historically fragmented ecosystem. The event, themed "Health Care in Harmony," brings together clinicians, employers, advisors, and innovators working to build a more connected, patient-centered model of care.

Your entire ecosystem. Connected.

Hint Marketplace brings together a growing network of apps, integrations, and service partners into a single, unified experience—so practices can find what they need, connect it instantly, and keep everything working together as they scale.

From embedded applications that run natively inside Hint Clinical to integrations that sync data in the background, Marketplace gives practices a simpler way to build and manage their technology stack.

"Direct care is growing rapidly, but the tools and partners needed to support that growth have often been fragmented," said Zak Holdsworth, CEO & Co-Founder of Hint Health. "Hint Marketplace brings everything into one place so practices can easily discover what they need, connect it in minutes, and keep their workflows unified as they scale."

Built directly into the Hint platform, Marketplace gives practices:

Streamlined purchasing : discover, evaluate, and get started with apps and partners in minutes

: discover, evaluate, and get started with apps and partners in minutes Centralized access: manage all apps, integrations, and partners in one place

manage all apps, integrations, and partners in one place Embedded workflows : apps that run natively inside Hint, eliminating friction and context switching

: apps that run natively inside Hint, eliminating friction and context switching Unified billing: simplified billing and payments across partners and solutions

A Pivotal Moment for Direct Care

The arrival of Marketplace follows the release of Hint's 2026 Direct Primary Care Trends Report, which documents the DPC movement's evolution into a dominant market force now serving over 1.4 million members. Hint Marketplace serves as the essential infrastructure for this growth, joining a comprehensive suite of resources, including Hint Community, Launch Bootcamp, and the Hint Connect network, designed to power sustainable success for independent practices.

By unifying these resources with a growing network of partners, Hint is fulfilling its broader vision of serving as the central hub for the direct care ecosystem. The platform now brings together clinicians, employers, and innovators in a single, unified experience to deliver simpler, more accessible healthcare.

Hint Marketplace is now available to Hint customers, with additional partners and capabilities rolling out through the remainder of 2026.

Learn more at hint.com/marketplace

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint's technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation, providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit, the leading DPC innovation conference, and supports Hint Connect, a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

Media Contact:

Alex George

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SOURCE Hint Health