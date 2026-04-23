Hint Health Releases 2026 Direct Primary Care Trends Report: Data Shows DPC Has Moved From Niche Alternative to National Healthcare Infrastructure

Patients are staying, clinicians are thriving, and employers are buying in: New data from over 1.4 million members documents the structural expansion of the Direct Care movement.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint Health, the leading digital health company advancing the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement, recently released its 2026 Direct Primary Care Trends Report. Unveiled at Hint Summit 2026 in Nashville, the report is the industry's most comprehensive analysis to date, drawing on data from over 2,700 DPC clinicians and 1.4 million members to document how the model is fundamentally reshaping the U.S. healthcare landscape.

A Decade of Compounding Growth

The 2026 report reveals that DPC is no longer a "fringe" model but a demonstrable market force. Key findings show that DPC membership expanded 837% from 2017 to 2025, significantly outpacing U.S. population growth. By 2025, the model reached a density of 409 active members per 100,000 Americans, with network presence expanding to 49 states.

"What began as a movement is becoming a new operating model for healthcare," said Zak Holdsworth, CEO & Co-Founder of Hint Health. "This data shows that relationship-based care isn't just better for patients—it's a scalable, durable solution for an exhausted healthcare system. We're watching the blueprint for the next era of care take shape in real time."

Key Takeaways from the 2026 Report

While the full report offers a deep dive into legislative shifts and regional pricing benchmarks, the 2026 executive summary highlights several pivotal market shifts:

The Employer Takeover: For the first time in history, employers now fund the majority (60%) of active DPC memberships, signaling a massive vote of confidence from organizations looking to stabilize benefits costs.

For the first time in history, employers now fund the majority (60%) of active DPC memberships, signaling a massive vote of confidence from organizations looking to stabilize benefits costs. Predictable Pricing in a Volatile Market: While traditional premiums skyrocket, employer-sponsored DPC rates have remained remarkably stable, holding within a narrow $55–$65 range for five consecutive years.

While traditional premiums skyrocket, employer-sponsored DPC rates have remained remarkably stable, holding within a narrow $55–$65 range for five consecutive years. The Clinical "Joy" Metric: Beyond the economics, the report documents a profound human impact: a 48% reduction in clinician burnout and reduced panel size from 2,000 to around 500.

Beyond the economics, the report documents a profound human impact: a 48% reduction in clinician burnout and reduced panel size from 2,000 to around 500. Continuous Care: DPC has successfully moved primary care from an "annual event" to a continuous relationship, with 62% of members utilizing low-friction communication (SMS/Email) 11+ times per year.

The New Frontier of National Adoption

The report highlights a significant shift in geographic adoption. While early growth was confined to regional pockets, states like Minnesota and Colorado have emerged as high-concentration hubs. Furthermore, traditional clinician-dense states like New York, Illinois, and California are now among the top five states for DPC clinician growth. This signals that the model is entering a new phase of national expansion.

Infrastructure for Future Scaling

The release of the Trends Report coincided with the launch of Hint Marketplace, an app-store-like experience designed to unify the fragmented DPC ecosystem. Together, these initiatives serve as the essential infrastructure for a movement that is moving beyond primary care and into specialized direct care services.

The 2026 Direct Primary Care Trends Report is now available for download. Learn more and access the full data at get.hint.com/direct-primary-care-trends-2026.

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint's technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation. Hint also produces Hint Summit, the leading DPC innovation conference, and supports Hint Connect, a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

Media Contact:

Alex George

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SOURCE Hint Health