Hint Health Releases New Benchmark Report Measuring the Patient Experience in Direct Primary Care

New PCPCM-based report finds DPC patients report near-perfect access and world-class loyalty, reinforcing DPC's role as a new standard for primary care

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint Health, the leading digital health company advancing the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement, today announced the release of The DPC Patient Experience Benchmark Report, a new national analysis measuring patient experience in DPC using the Person-Centered Primary Care Measure (PCPCM), a nationally recognized clinical quality measure of primary care from the patient's perspective.

The report draws on survey responses collected over a 14-month period from DPC patients across 12 clinics in eight states. Findings show DPC continues to outperform in the areas patients value most, including access, relationship-based continuity, and long-term support.

"Primary care is not a transaction. It's a relationship," said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Hint Health. "This report provides a clear benchmark for what high-performing primary care looks like when the model is built around access, continuity, and trust. The results reinforce what the DPC movement has long believed: when patients can reach their doctor, stay with their doctor, and feel known as a person, the entire experience changes for the better."

Key findings from the report include:

89% Total PCPCM Performance Score across the full patient sample, reflecting strong experience across the core functions of primary care





97% score for Contact/Access, identifying access as the strongest function and a foundation for the full DPC experience





85 Net Promoter Score (NPS), representing a world-class level of patient loyalty and advocacy





Higher PCPCM scores among patients with longer-standing physician relationships, demonstrating continuity as a measurable driver of patient experience





The PCPCM evaluates how care performs across the four core functions of primary care, known as the "4Cs": first contact, comprehensiveness, coordination, and continuity. The report is intended to provide DPC practices with a practical benchmark for measuring and improving patient experience over time.

"This data reflects something the healthcare system has struggled to deliver at scale: reliable access and compounding trust," Holdsworth added. "As DPC grows, standardized measurement like PCPCM will help strengthen the evidence base and accelerate adoption across employers, communities, and care networks."

The report also outlines how DPC clinics can implement PCPCM measurement using accessible survey tools to support longitudinal tracking and benchmarking.

Hint Health's DPC ecosystem now reaches more than 7,200 employers and 1.2 million members nationwide, reflecting continued growth in demand for relationship-based care. Building on this momentum, Hint Health will preview new findings from its upcoming DPC Trends Report, set to be released at Hint Summit 2026 in Nashville, where clinicians, employers, and healthcare leaders will convene to examine the future of primary care.

The full report is available now at get.hint.com/dpc-patient-experience-benchmark-report . For questions about the PCPCM-based report, contact [email protected].

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint's technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation, providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit, the leading DPC innovation conference, and supports Hint Connect, a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

SOURCE Hint Health