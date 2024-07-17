HIPCAMP AND SUBARU PARTNER TO LAUNCH 10 CLASSIC AMERICAN ROADTRIP ROUTES

Resource highlights EV charging and campsite locations encouraging adventure and exploration

CAMDEN, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hipcamp , the world's leading campsite booking company, in partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. today announced a resource of 10 electric vehicle-ready road trips across the United States. From easy access EV charging to pet-friendly and family stays, road-trippers can filter for options along each route to find the best camping location that fits their needs.

The new feature is the first road trip resource provided by Hipcamp and showcases routes located across the country. The routes, which include classics like Route 66, Texas's Chihuahuan Desert, and the California coast, can be explored in their entirety or in shorter segments.

Thanks to Hipcamp's ever-growing community of hosts and the increase in EV infrastructure, more than 80% of Hipcamp sites are now located near publicly accessible EV stations. Campers can easily use Hipcamp's EV charging station map layer to best plan their stops.

Alyssa Ravasio, Hipcamp Founder and CEO: "Our mission at Hipcamp is to get more people outside. With our new collection of routes that prioritize EV-charging opportunities, we hope to make it simpler than ever to plan your next outdoor adventure. We are here to make your camp experience all the better, and have shared some of our top points of interest and national parks."

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "At Subaru, we believe everyone deserves access to the outdoors and all the beauty it has to offer. We are excited to be partnering with Hipcamp to provide a resource that can help drivers and their friends and family to explore."

From the car to the campsite, kick off an unforgettable journey, redefine adventure, and embrace the spirit of discovery with these 10 American Roadtrip Routes:

Blue Ridge Parkway : Starting in stunning Shenandoah National Park and leading to the beautiful Smoky Mountains, this route features two national parks, the vibrant city of Asheville, and waterfall hikes.

: Starting in stunning Shenandoah National Park and leading to the beautiful Smoky Mountains, this route features two national parks, the vibrant city of Asheville, and waterfall hikes. California Coast: Travelers can start this route in Redwood National and State Park and continue their journey south experiencing breathtaking views of the West Coast as they pass through places like Glass Beach, Capitola Beach , and Huntington State Beach with a final destination of Cabrillo National Monument.

Travelers can start this route in Redwood National and State Park and continue their journey south experiencing breathtaking views of the West Coast as they pass through places like Glass Beach, , and Huntington State Beach with a final destination of Cabrillo National Monument. Chihuahuan Desert: Beginning in Austin and making stops in San Antonio and the breathtaking Santa Elena Canyon, the final stop in this route is in Marfa at El Cosmico.

Beginning in and making stops in and the breathtaking Santa Elena Canyon, the final stop in this route is in at El Cosmico. Olympic Peninsula: Starting in Seattle , drivers can make their way through the Olympic Peninsula and take in the unbelievable views of the mountains in places such as Hurricane Ridge and beautiful beaches like Shi-Shi and Ruby Beach , marking their final stop at Kalaloch Beach.

Starting in , drivers can make their way through the Olympic Peninsula and take in the unbelievable views of the mountains in places such as Hurricane Ridge and beautiful beaches like Shi-Shi and , marking their final stop at Kalaloch Beach. Utah's Mighty 5 : Kicking off in Moab , this route hits all of Utah's national parks: Arches, Bryce Canyon , Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Take your time driving while soaking in the breathtaking beauty that the Beehive State has to offer until arriving at Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Kicking off in , this route hits all of national parks: Arches, , Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Take your time driving while soaking in the breathtaking beauty that the Beehive State has to offer until arriving at Cedar Breaks National Monument. Route 66: Sightseers looking for a longer trip can begin their journey along the famous Route 66 in Chicago and travel through staples including Route 66 State Park, the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Tulsa, Albuquerque, and the Santa Fe National Forest, ending the route at the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Sightseers looking for a longer trip can begin their journey along the famous Route 66 in and travel through staples including Route 66 State Park, the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Tulsa, Albuquerque, and the Santa Fe National Forest, ending the route at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Sierra Nevada : This route begins in Yosemite National Park with stops at Nevada Falls, Eastern Sierra Lakes, and Kings Canyon National Park ending at the giant sequoia in Sequoia, the General Sherman Tree .

This route begins in with stops at Nevada Falls, Eastern Sierra Lakes, and Kings Canyon National Park ending at the giant sequoia in Sequoia, the General . Grand West: Starting in St. Mary , this route stops at Montana sites like Whitefish, Flathead Lake State Park, Bozeman , and Yellowstone National Park before ending in Jackson, Wyoming .

Starting in , this route stops at sites like Whitefish, Flathead Lake State Park, , and before ending in . Great Lakes: This lakeside journey beginning in Duluth guides travelers through a picturesque road trip making stops at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Keweenaw Peninsula, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

This lakeside journey beginning in Duluth guides travelers through a picturesque road trip making stops at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Keweenaw Peninsula, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Grand Canyon State: Starting in Flagstaff, drivers make their way through this scenic route with stops in Sedona, the Grand Canyon, and Antelope Canyon with a final stop in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.

