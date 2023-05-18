Hiperbaric Announces 3rd Annual Virtual HPP Innovation Week for the Food & Beverage Industry

Topics include Food Processing Trends & HPP Technology, R&D, Sustainability, Commercialization, and Case Studies

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) equipment, is excited to announce its 3rd virtual HPP Innovation Week, which will take place from June 20th to June 22nd.

The three-day online conference is designed for the food & beverage industry, bringing together HPP technology users, food manufacturers and retailers, regulatory, academic leaders, packaging suppliers and HPP third-party providers, also known as HPP tollers.

HPP Innovation Week 2023, Hosted by Hiperbaric
The event will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry.

HPP is a nonthermal food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. The process maintains nutritional integrity and taste and significantly increases shelf life without the need for preservatives, ultimately reducing food waste, while enabling fresh, clean label products.

The HPP Innovation Week program will focus on six categories over three days, including trends, R&D, sustainability, commercialization, technology, and case studies. Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually tour Hiperbaric's HPP equipment manufacturing facility and pilot plants in Burgos, Spain and Miami, FL.

The conference will have 35 sessions and more than 50 speakers, with topics including:

  • Top 10 Benefits of HPP Technology in Food Processing
  • The Future of Food Packaging with HPP: Addressing Safety & Sustainability
  • Innovations in Pet Food Processing: What's New and What's Next
  • A Toast to Innovation: Trends & Developments in HPP Alcoholic Beverages
  • The Role of Automation & Robotics in the Manufacturing Process
  • Innovations in HPP Cheese, Yogurt, Dips, and More: What's Next?
  • Advancements in High Pressure, High Temperature Processing: New Applications and Technologies
  • Sustainability and HPP: Strategies for Building a Better Future
  • The Rise of Plant-Based Foods: HPP Innovation in Meat and Dairy Alternatives
  • The Retailer's Advantage: How HPP Can Drive Growth and Expansion
  • The 2030 Vision: How HPP is Driving the Next Wave of Innovation in the Food and Beverage Industry?

Participating organizations include Sofresco USA, Old Neighborhood Foods, The Alpine Wurst & Meat House, Greenhead Lobster, Fresno State – Department of Food Science and Nutrition, Youngstown Distributors, TPS Consulting and CRB. International HPP tolling companies will also share their perspectives, including HPP Atlantique, based in Sèvremoine, France, and HPP Canada, based in BC, Vancouver, Canada.

The extensive program includes case studies, individual presentations, moderated panels, exclusive interviews, and live Q&As with technology experts.

The Cold Pressure Council, whose mission is to lead, facilitate and promote industry standardization, user education and consumer awareness of HPP, will also participate in the event.

Andrés Hernando, Hiperbaric CEO, said, "We are thrilled to announce our third virtual HPP Innovation Week. This event provides an excellent opportunity for industry leaders, experts, and potential users to come together and discuss the latest trends and developments in HPP technology."

Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Director, added, "The event helps raise awareness of HPP and how it helps manufacturers, brands, and retailers offer consumers safer, fresher, healthier food products, while reducing food waste."

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant on demand following the conference. Registration is available at https://www.hiperbaric.com/es/hpp-innovation-week/ 

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com.

Contact: 
Anthony Zapata
Hiperbaric
[email protected]
(305) 607-4538

SOURCE Hiperbaric

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.