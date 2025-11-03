New High Pressure Processing (HPP) Tolling Facility Coming to Pennsylvania with Hiperbaric and Sunrise Logistics, Inc. Partnership

Featuring a state-of-the-art Hiperbaric 525 installation, the integrated one-stop hub will offer HPP tolling, co-manufacturing, packaging, labeling, ripening, warehousing, and nationwide distribution.

EPHRATA, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, announces its new partnership with Sunrise Logistics, Inc., a member of The Four Seasons Family of Companies, to introduce a HPP tolling service integration within Sunrise's state-of-the-art cold chain operation in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. The partnership includes the installation of a Hiperbaric 525 system, set to begin operations in Q1 2026, providing East Coast food and beverage manufacturers with advanced HPP capabilities combined with Sunrise's full-service logistics and distribution infrastructure.

Hiperbaric 525 HPP equipment, capable of processing up to 8,000 lbs. per hour

High Pressure Processing (HPP) is a non-thermal food preservation method that uses high isostatic pressure—up to 6,000 bar (600 MPa or 87,000 psi)—to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. By using cold water and pressure rather than heat, HPP extends shelf life and ensures food safety while maintaining fresh taste, texture, and nutritional quality.

As a post-packaging technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of products including ready-to-eat meats, juices, fruit and vegetable purees, guacamole, dips and wet salads, prepared meals, seafood, and pet food, enabling manufacturers across multiple categories to benefit from enhanced food safety and extended shelf life without compromising quality.

Sunrise Logistics' investment in HPP strengthens its mission of "Helping Others Succeed in Fresh." As part of the Four Seasons Family of Companies, Sunrise brings nearly two decades of cold chain excellence to its new HPP operation.

The 453,077 square-foot facility features 360,000 square feet of combined cold storage space and houses extensive value-added capabilities including 89 dock doors, 21 ripening rooms capable of conditioning up to 650 pallets of bananas or avocados at a time, GIRO net bagging machines, flow-wrap and over-wrap machines, grading lines and product sorting, and date coding and retail-ready packing capability.

The Hiperbaric 525 system, one of the most advanced and highest-capacity HPP systems available, can process up to 8,000 pounds of product per hour, enabling Sunrise to support both high-volume and boutique production runs. Customers will benefit from a fully integrated, one-stop solution that combines HPP tolling, co-manufacturing, packaging, labeling, cold storage, and logistics support, including full truckload and LTL refrigerated and frozen freight solutions with same- and next-day delivery capabilities through Sunrise's fleet and shared delivery network.

"We're proud to bring HPP technology to our Ephrata campus, integrating it into our logistics ecosystem to provide a true one-stop solution for fresh food producers," said Chad Ogden, Director of Business Development at Sunrise Logistics. "Our partnership with Hiperbaric allows us to deliver customer-focused, high-quality tolling services that align with our values of safety, freshness, and customer success."

"Sunrise Logistics brings a distinctive model to our East Coast tolling network by combining HPP accessibility with comprehensive logistics services," said Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director at Hiperbaric." This partnership expands the range of solutions available to food manufacturers in the region, offering an integrated approach for brands that need end-to-end cold chain management alongside HPP tolling."

Sunrise Logistics selected Hiperbaric for its proven reliability, technological innovation, and deep industry expertise. With the installation of the Hiperbaric 525 system, Sunrise Logistics joins the Hiperbaric HPP Global Tolling Network, expanding access to advanced food safety and freshness solutions for manufacturers across the East Coast and beyond.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hiperbaric has installed more than 400 machines in more than 50 countries across five continents. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, Asia office in Shanghai, China and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About Sunrise Logistics, Inc.

Sunrise Logistics, Inc. offers high pressure processing (HPP) and supply chain services including transportation brokerage, cross-docking, storage, packing, and other distribution functions to the perishables industry. With access to a robust FTL and LTL network throughout the northeast, an expansive national carrier base, and premier technologies, Sunrise Logistics helps grower-shippers and producers get their products to market.

Learn more at www.sunriselogistics.com

