Hiperbaric Installs First High Pressure Processing System at New Value-Added Food Product Development Center in Hawaiʻi

In partnership with Leeward Community College and the State of Hawai'i, Farmers and Entrepreneurs Gain Access to HPP Technology for Naturally Fresh, Extended Shelf-Life Products



MIAMI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader and manufacturer of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment, has partnered with Leeward Community College and the State of Hawai'i to provide the first state-of-the-art HPP system in the State of Hawai'i for the new Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC).

The Hiperbaric 55L HPP equipment installed at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC). (Photo courtesy of Hiperbaric) The Hiperbaric 55L HPP equipment, manufactured by Hiperbaric. (Photo courtesy of Hiperbaric)

The 33,000-square-foot facility, located in Central O'ahu, is designed to empower Hawai'i's entrepreneurs, students, and farmers alike. With a mission deeply rooted in fostering growth and opportunity in Hawaii's agricultural industry, it serves as a catalyst for economic advancement and food innovation statewide.

The centerpiece of the new center is a Hiperbaric 55L HPP machine, which has a 55-liter (14.5 gallons) vessel and a 200mm (7.9 inches) diameter. With a throughput of around 600 lbs. per hour, it is the ideal unit for SMEs, food companies serving niche markets, seasonal production, or R&D centers. Its robust and compact design, with one single integrated intensifier, makes it easy and quick to install in almost any facility.

The machine gives access to High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, which is a non-thermal (5ºC – 20ºC) food and beverage preservation method that guarantees food safety and achieves an increased shelf life while maintaining the organoleptic and nutritional attributes of fresh products.

"We are thrilled to partner with Leeward Community College and the State of Hawai'i to bring HPP technology to the new center," said Hiperbaric USA Executive Director Roberto Peregrina. "This is the first piece of HPP equipment in Hawai'i, which will provide a natural processing method for local farmers and entrepreneurs to add value to their agricultural products and bring more locally made foods to market across the islands and beyond."

"The HPP system is a game-changer for our facility and the local food ecosystem," said Chris Bailey, Manager at WVAPDC. "It opens up so many new possibilities to create innovative value-added products with longer shelf lives in a way that preserves nutrition and flavor."

In addition to HPP equipment capabilities, the WVAPDC offers product development consultation, lab testing, production kitchens, and educational programming through Leeward CC's ʻĀina to Mākeke program. The goal is to empower local entrepreneurship, increase opportunities for farmers and growers, and advance Hawai'i's foods globally.

"Here, our focus is on education. Priming mindsets and investing in our students with entrepreneurial vision, skills and providing resources our entrepreneurs lack, like equipment and subject matter experts to get their products noticed and on shelves," Leeward Community College Chancellor Carlos Peñaloza said.

"High pressure processing is an important component to realize the State's goals of food resilience and regional economic diversification. We are excited to activate the State's first high pressure processing machine at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC), a food innovation facility that provides product development consultation services, lab testing and production kitchens," added Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, who represents a district in Central Oahu with rich agricultural history.

"By extending the shelf life of food and value-added products, our local entrepreneurs can share their creations with customers from across the globe. The State is also planning the development of commercial manufacturing facilities to compliment educational facilities like WVAPDC to provide opportunities for businesses to scale up. These efforts reaffirm the State's commitment to our farmers and entrepreneurs."

On April 12th, more than 300 people gathered for a blessing ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Wahiawā Value Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC).

The WVAPDC will also be hosting a free 90-minute online seminar on Thursday, May 23rd at 10am HST. The session will introduce the significance of HPP as an innovation of food commercialization, producing food and beverage products that are food-safe and have longer shelf life.

The seminar is open to members of the Hawai'i community interested in learning how to develop value-added products at WVAPDC. Current users of the facility are also encouraged to attend. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time.

To register, visit Intro to High Pressure Processing, hosted by WVAPDC.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hiperbaric has installed more than 400 machines in more than 50 countries across five continents. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals.

Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC)

The Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC) is a 33,000 square foot food manufacturing facility located in the town of Wahiawā in Central O'ahu. Our center is a resource for food entrepreneurship and education. We offer product development consultation services, lab testing and production kitchens.

We serve Hawai'i's producers, processors, entrepreneurs, farmers, and students. We are committed to taking value-added food and beverage products to market and advancing Hawai'i foods across the globe.

