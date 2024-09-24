Hiperbaric Installs Most Productive HPP Equipment in Mexico at RV Fresh Foods for Avocado Processing

RV Fresh Foods Set to Double Guacamole Production with New Hiperbaric 525L HPP Equipment

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in high pressure processing (HPP) equipment, announces the installation of its most productive HPP system to date in Mexico. The Hiperbaric 525L, featuring 12 intensifiers, has been successfully deployed at RV Fresh Foods, a renowned producer of premium avocado products.

HPP technology uses water pressure to inactivate bacteria and other microorganisms, extending product shelf life naturally up to 60 days without compromising taste or nutritional value. This non-thermal pasteurization technique is particularly beneficial for avocado products, allowing for expanded distribution networks and reduced waste.

This marks the second Hiperbaric machine for RV Fresh Foods, following their earlier purchase of the Hiperbaric 420L. The new installation significantly boosts the company's production capabilities, allowing them to process an astounding 15,000 pounds of guacamole per hour.

RV Fresh Foods, founded by Ramón Valencia, has been a cornerstone in the avocado industry for over four decades. The company operates as a co-manufacturer and produces its own guacamole brand, Guac On!, which can be found nationally at Publix and H-E-B in three flavors: Original, Chunky, and Spicy.

"This installation marks a milestone not just for RV Fresh Foods, but for the entire avocado processing industry in Mexico," said Roberto Peregrina, USA Executive Director and Board Member at Hiperbaric. "The Hiperbaric 525L is unmatched in its capacity and efficiency, enabling RV Fresh Foods to double their production capacity and meet growing consumer demand for fresh guacamole."

The Hiperbaric 525L boasts a 525-liter (150-gallon) capacity and a large 380 mm (15 inch) diameter, making it the most productive HPP system globally.

Ramón Valencia, founder of RV Fresh Foods, commented on the benefits of HPP technology: "HPP is a game-changer for the avocado industry. It allows us to produce safe, fresh-tasting guacamole and other avocado products with an extended shelf life, without preservatives. This technology improves our product quality and enables us to reach more customers across wider geographic areas, reducing food waste in the process. This second Hiperbaric machine aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest quality avocado products worldwide."

RV Fresh Foods' state-of-the-art processing facility in Uruapan, Michoacán, built in 2019, now houses both Hiperbaric HPP systems. The company offers a wide range of avocado products, including guacamole, avocado pulp, cubes, and halves, available in various packaging formats to meet diverse consumer and food service needs.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry. Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About RV Fresh Foods

RV Fresh Foods, based in Uruapan, Michoacán, is dedicated to harvesting, processing, packing, and distributing premium avocado products globally. The company operates as a co-manufacturer and produces its own brand, Guac On!, available nationally at select retailers. RV Fresh Foods' commitment to quality and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the avocado industry. For more information, visit: www.rvfreshfoods.com

