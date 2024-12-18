Hiperbaric Strengthens Asian Presence: Expands Cold Isostatic Pressing Technology to Indian Market

Strategic Market Entry: First CIP equipment installation at a prestigious Indian Metallurgical Research Institute

First CIP equipment installation at a prestigious Indian Metallurgical Research Institute Technology Application: Advanced CIP system operating at 1,000-4,000 bar pressure at ambient temperature

Advanced CIP system operating at 1,000-4,000 bar pressure at ambient temperature Market Potential: Projected annual sales of 1-2 CIP units, representing approximately 5% of annual turnover

Projected annual sales of 1-2 CIP units, representing approximately 5% of annual turnover Growth Strategy: Leverages existing strong presence in India's food processing sector to expand into metallurgical applications

"India represents significant potential for our technology portfolio, particularly given its strong focus on metallurgical research and development," says Andrés Hernando, CEO of Hiperbaric. "This market is increasingly interested in new technological developments and research in metals and metallic materials."

CIP Technology Delivers Homogenous High-Strength Components.

Cold Isostatic Pressing technology represents a sophisticated approach to materials processing, transforming powdered materials into solid components through a controlled application of hydrostatic pressure. The process begins by placing raw materials into a flexible mold, which is then immersed in a pressurized fluid medium, typically water. Under precisely controlled conditions, pressures between 1,000 and 4,000 bar compress these materials into solid form, achieving exceptional results for both metal and ceramic applications.

The technology's strength lies in its uniform application of pressure, which produces components with remarkable homogeneity across their entire surface. This careful process can achieve density levels of up to 95%, depending on the material being processed. The pressure is maintained for a precisely calculated period—ranging from minutes to hours—based on the specific material and desired final properties.

The versatility of CIP technology makes it particularly valuable across various industrial applications, from advanced metallurgy to ceramic manufacturing. Through the precise application of pressure, the process creates products of exceptional strength and precision, effectively eliminating internal voids and structural defects. Following the initial pressing, components can undergo additional processing such as machining or sintering, depending on their final application, ensuring they meet exact specifications for high-performance industrial use.

Building on 25 Years of Excellence

This expansion coincides with Hiperbaric's 25th anniversary, reinforcing its position as a global leader in pressure-based technologies. The company maintains a dominant 65% market share in high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment globally, with over 600 installations worldwide. In Spain alone, Hiperbaric accounts for 80% of installed machines (35 out of 44 units).

Strategic Growth in Asia

The CIP installation in India follows Hiperbaric's recent opening of new sales and after-sales headquarters in Shanghai, China, demonstrating the company's commitment to expanding its Asian presence. This strategic move leverages Hiperbaric's established network in India, where it already maintains a strong customer base in the food processing sector.

About HIPERBARIC

Hiperbaric is a company from Burgos dedicated, since 1999, to the design, manufacture and commercialization of high pressure technology and industrial equipment. For two decades it has been a supplier of machinery for High Pressure Processing (HPP) applied to the food sector. In 2019, as a result of an R&D project, it opened a new business line focused on the design and development of industrial equipment for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP). In 2021, it launched another innovative business line: Hydrogen Compression (H2) technology at very high pressure, from renewable energies, to participate in the challenge of sustainable mobility and the decarbonization of industry. In 2024, the company celebrates its 25th anniversary.

