HipLatina Appoints First-Ever Editor-in-Chief, Thatiana Diaz

Maintaining her position as the Editor-in-Chief of Remezcla, Thatiana Diaz will also lead the HipLatina editorial team and brand growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remezcla Media Group today announced Thatiana Diaz as HipLatina's first-ever Editor-in-Chief. HipLatina is the leading digital publication dedicated to highlighting the diversity of the Latina experience. While continuing to spearhead her current responsibilities as Editor-in-Chief of Remezcla, she will bring her vision and leadership to HipLatina to elevate the company as the leading voice for Latinas and their allies, both locally and globally. With this new role, Diaz will work to position Latine media as a guiding force in the industry, prioritizing its potential for substantial growth while reinforcing its cultural significance.

The evolution of diverse media is diving deeper into the realities of diverse audiences, pushing the industry to move beyond surface-level narrative creating content that resonates on a deeper level and speaks to the authentic lives of these audiences. By exploring new content formats and experimenting with platforms, Diaz has a vision to propel HipLatina into a new era, creating media that speaks to a wide array of the Latine community that reflects on their unique and diverse experiences.

Under Diaz's leadership, HipLatina is set to undergo a dynamic transformation with a full website redesign, bringing an enhanced user experience and a more interactive platform to its audiences. The new strategy will also include a strong push into video content, with the purpose of elevating HipLatina's original content on social platforms like TikTok and YouTube to diversify content and boost monetization through franchises and partnerships that are crucial to driving audience growth and revenue. This new transformation will not only serve current core members of the Latine community, but also welcome allies who want to learn about and engage with Latine culture.

The editorial and social media strategic approaches are geared towards driving audience growth, both by enhancing their presence in search and by creating authentic content through the power of storytelling that draws audiences to HipLatina organically.

In her expanded role, Diaz will report to Rafael Cores VP of Digital Content for Impremedia, while overseeing the dedicated editorial team, including Managing Editor Virginia Isaad, whose leadership has been instrumental in building a strong foundation for the brand. Together, Diaz and Isaad will continue to drive HipLatina's growth, with support from a diverse roster of freelance writers and contributors who bring unique perspectives and expertise to the content.

"I'm thrilled to continue my journey of empowering Latine brands and voices within the media," Diaz shared. "From launching People Chica at People Magazine in 2017 to Somos, Refinery29's Latinx sub-brand, in 2020, and now leading Remezcla and HipLatina, I'm passionate about ensuring that Latine media brands not only survive but thrive and expand. The future of HipLatina is so exciting because it represents the next step in this ongoing mission to amplify and elevate our community's stories."

Looking ahead, HipLatina will continue to form strategic brand partnerships that align with HipLatina's values and resonate with their audience. In addition, HipLatina is set to launch creative collaborations and a new commerce initiative in Q4 of 2024, which will involve working with writers and a curated network of creators to develop content-driven commerce opportunities to add value to the broader media business.

"Thatiana's deep connection to the community and her experience at Remezcla positions her perfectly to elevate HipLatina," said Rafael Cores, "Her ability to create authentic content that resonates with Latinas, combined with her approach to content diversification, will be key in ushering HipLatina into its next era while continuing to speak to new generations of Latinas."

HipLatina is part of Remezcla Media Group, the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences. This investment in HipLatina is the latest initiative in Remezcla Media Group's strategy to expand its presence and offerings within the diverse media landscape, and strengthens its commitment to celebrating and supporting diverse audiences.

About HipLatina

Founded in 2014, HipLatina is dedicated to highlighting the diversity of the Latina experience in the U.S., empowering readers by providing thoughtful content on the topics Latinas care about most.

About Remezcla Media Group

Remezcla Media Group by My Code is the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and media agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences. Remezcla Media Group is comprised of leading US Hispanic news, lifestyle and entertainment publications and digital media brands (La Opinion, El Diario NY, La Raza, Remezcla, HipLatina) as well as a network of 500+ curated publisher partners that reach 25 Million U.S. Hispanic adults monthly.

