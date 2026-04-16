Hippocratic AI Launches Two Industry Firsts: AI Front Door and Nurse Co-Pilot to Expand Clinical Care and Access

The first safe, omni-topic Voice AI for patient access, including inbound calls and the first AI voice assistant built for inpatient nurses — giving healthcare leaders the tools to move from scarcity to abundance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippocratic AI today announced two new Voice AI products that mark a turning point in how healthcare organizations deliver care: AI Front Door, a safe, always-available AI health agent that replaces fragmented call centers and digital front doors with a single, continuous patient relationship over multiple calls, delivering omni-topic care across all patient needs; and Nurse Co-Pilot, the first AI voice assistant built specifically for inpatient nurses, co-developed with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, OhioHealth, and Cleveland Clinic, designed to return 1-4 hours of nursing per shift.

Both products are powered by Hippocratic AI's patented Polaris safety architecture — with 180+ million patient interactions, 99.90% correct clinical advice, 0.00% severe harm events, and validation from 7,500+ U.S.-licensed clinicians.

"For all of healthcare's history, care has been designed around the assumption of scarcity," said Munjal Shah, CEO and co-founder of Hippocratic AI. "AI Front Door and Nurse Co-Pilot change that equation. One gives every patient a personal health agent. The other gives every nurse an AI assistant. Together, they put healthcare leaders in control of a shift from scarcity to abundance."

AI Front Door Product DEMO

Nurse Co-Pilot Product DEMO

AI FRONT DOOR: ONE AGENT. EVERY NEED. EVERY CHANNEL.

Product Information: https://hippocraticai.com/ai-front-door/

The "digital front door" promised access but delivered phone trees, long hold times, and disconnected experiences. AI Front Door replaces this with a single intelligent agent that resolves needs in one continuous conversation instead of deflecting them.

Omni-topic. A patient can schedule an appointment, ask about lab results, address a billing issue, and follow up on care instructions, all in one conversation, no transfers, no restarts.

Relationship-based. Every interaction builds on the last. The AI remembers patient history, preferences, and prior conversations, shifting the experience from transactional to longitudinal. Less call center, more care.

Patient advocate. AI Front Door prepares patients before visits, follows up afterward, and closes care gaps in between – serving as a continuous member advocate, guiding members through benefits, preparing them for appointments, and keeping care plans on track.

Operates externally - It doesn't stop at answering questions. The AI coordinates referrals, arranges transportation, contacts employers, and manages the logistics that typically fall through the cracks.

Omnichannel. Start on the phone, continue over text, finish in the app — one seamless conversation that never loses context.

Caregiver in the loop. Whether a patient has a caregiver or is one, AI Front Door keeps everyone connected — authorizations, status updates, and care discussions, all coordinated.

"Every time a patient calls, that's a window of engagement, even if the initial call is just to reset a password. Most systems squander it — transfers, hold times, callbacks. AI Front Door doesn't. It resolves the need right there, powered by 31 coordinated LLM models that can safely navigate any topic, from scheduling to clinical needs in a single conversation." — Vishal Parikh, Chief Product Officer, Hippocratic AI.

AI Front Door is already being deployed with initial partners, including Wellspan and Cincinnati Children's with more healthcare leaders coming on board this month.

NURSE CO-PILOT: THE FIRST AI BUILT FOR BEDSIDE NURSES, BY NURSES

Complete Product Information: https://hippocraticai.com/nurse-co-pilot/

While most healthcare AI has focused on physician documentation and administrative workflows, nurses, the largest segment of the clinical workforce, have seen little of that investment.

Nurse Co-Pilot is designed to take work away from nurses, not pile more on. Co-developed with nursing leaders at Cincinnati Children's, OhioHealth, and Cleveland Clinic, it launches with four critical inpatient workflows:

Admission Education — Walks newly admitted patients through what to expect, giving nurses time back for hands-on care.

Patient Education — Delivers consistent education throughout the stay, from disease management to discharge preparation.

Caregiver Engagement — Prepares family members for life after discharge: medications, warning signs, follow-ups, daily routines. The education that prevents readmissions.

Medication Adherence — Walks patients through every medication so they leave informed and adherent.

Each workflow, if executed by a nurse, will take from 10-15 minutes. By deploying Nurse Co-Pilot, the result can be 1–4 hours returned per nurse, per shift, depending on usage back to direct patient care.

How it works: A nurse launches Nurse Co-Pilot directly from the EHR, selects the patient and workflow, and the AI calls the patient by phone — no app download required. After the call, a structured clinical summary and full transcript are written back to the EHR automatically. The nurse triggers every call, reviews every result, and maintains full clinical oversight. The AI is the tool; the nurse is the clinician.

"There's never been enough time in a shift to reach every patient the way you want to," said Amy McCarthy, Chief Nursing Officer, Hippocratic AI. "Nurse Co-Pilot gives nurses an AI assistant that ensures every patient gets the follow-up they need, while giving nurses time back for hands-on care."

ABOUT HIPPOCRATIC AI

Hippocratic AI is building the safety layer for healthcare AI. The company's patented Polaris safety architecture ensures that AI agents in healthcare meet the highest standards of clinical safety, validated by licensed healthcare professionals. Founded by Munjal Shah, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit hippocraticai.com.

SOURCE Hippocratic AI