Hireology Appoints Ves Atanasov as Vice President of Product

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, announced that Ves Atanasov has joined the company as Vice President of Product.

In his role at Hireology, Ves will lead the teams responsible for applicant sourcing, product architecture and automation, user experience improvements, partner integrations, internal tools and data intelligence.

Ves brings more than 10 years of experience in product strategy, agile development, analytics and innovation, as well as significant experience in Automotive Retail. Ves previously served as CEO and co-founder of Breez, a carpool platform located in Southern California, and led product teams at Edmunds, the preeminent car shopping marketplace in the U.S.

As a seasoned product leader, Ves has spent his career leading the creation of products that deliver concrete customer value and measurable user benefits. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Macalester College, where he studied economics and mathematics.

"Ves is joining Hireology at an exciting time," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Business leaders who aspire to build their best teams have never been in a more challenging position due to historically low unemployment and a rapidly shifting HR technology landscape. Ves will play a key role as we evolve our technology to enable a more efficient approach to the daily administrative tasks of hiring, implement smart system integrations that directly address the needs of our customers and continue to improve on the foundational offerings of our solution. We're thrilled to have him on board."

2019 has proven to be a year of significant growth for Hireology. In addition to securing $27 million in Series D financing, the company announced the hiring of another key executive position, Chief Financial Officer, earlier this summer and landed a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500—one of 12 Chicago companies to make the list.

"Hireology is a market leader and key innovator in providing smart hiring and recruitment technology for its customers," said Atanasov. "With the job market being driven by applicants today I'm excited to join this organization as they look to support business leaders build their best teams to win in their markets."

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

