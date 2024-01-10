Hireology Named Best Applicant Tracking System of 2024 by Hotel Tech Report

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses, announced today that its platform has ranked #1 overall on the Global Best Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) list in the 2024 HotelTechAwards . The HotelTechAwards are produced by Hotel Tech Report , the leading authority on hotel software and digital transformation in the hotel industry.

Often referred to as "the Grammys of hotel tech," the HotelTechAwards rank the world's best hotel software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world.

"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased — judging is based on time tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that Hireology's users decided the #1 ATS," said Hotel Tech Report CEO, Jordan Hollander.

With more than 10,000 customers, Hireology is the only applicant tracking system built to power better hiring for multi-location businesses that largely rely on skilled talent like hotels. The platform makes it easy for users to source quality talent across key channels, streamline hiring with innovative recruitment automation, and make smarter hiring decisions rooted in data.

"This recognition from Hotel Tech Report validates the work we're doing at Hireology to help hotels capture more than their fair share of quality talent and fill critical revenue-driving roles faster," said Adam Robinson, CEO at Hireology. "We're grateful for every customer who helped us earn the top spot on this list, and we're looking forward to helping even more hotels navigate today's challenging hiring market and achieve their goals in 2024 and beyond."

This award comes at the heels of a recent partnership announcement with the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) in which Hireology was named AHLA's Leadership Partner for Talent Technology. Learn more about this partnership today .

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

HotelTechReport.com is the hotel industry's leading online research platform for technology buying advice and insights. Each month HTR helps more than 250k+ hotel owners and operators from the world's leading hotel companies discover and vet the best digital products to run and grow their hotel businesses.

