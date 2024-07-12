Hireology Partners With Activated Insights to Tackle Today's Healthcare Talent Shortage

REXBURG, Idaho, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the top-rated applicant tracking system (ATS) built for home care and facilities-based care organizations, announced today a new integration partnership with Activated Insights (formerly Home Care Pulse) , the leading provider of training, recruitment, retention, experience management and recognition tools to improve and grow long-term and post-acute care organizations. Together, the two solutions empower long-term and post-acute care organizations to quickly attract top-tier Caregivers, RN and CNA talent and ensure long-term retention.

This partnership comes at a time when the healthcare talent shortage is more alarming than ever before. Experts predict that about 200,000 new nurses will be needed by 2031. On top of that, 18% of new nurses leave their jobs within the first year — leaving organizations with hiring and training costs that range from $28,400 to $51,700 per nurse.

"Given the disparity between talent supply and demand along with high turnover rates, remaining fully staffed becomes a nearly impossible task without effective technology and processes," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "That's why we're so thrilled to partner with Activated Insights. Together our two platforms provide a true end-to-end solution for remaining competitive in an increasingly challenging healthcare hiring market."

Ultimately, the goal of this integration partnership is three-fold. The two technology providers aim to help home care and facilities-based care organizations:

Maximize quality hires and minimize turnover: With Hireology's best-in-class ATS and partnerships with top job sites like Indeed, healthcare organizations can attract top-quality nursing candidates.





Streamline hiring processes: The integrated capabilities streamline the entire employee lifecycle, from attracting and interviewing candidates to seamlessly onboarding new hires.





Recruit & Retain top talent: Activated Insights enables the hiring and retention processes for long-term and post-acute care organizations. With Recruit, you can automate outreach and engagement to connect, qualify, and interview top caregivers faster than ever. Retain focuses on reducing employee turnover, especially during the critical first 100 days when the risk is highest.

This partnership is one of many several exciting announcements from Hireology in 2024 so far. Recent product updates include a platinum-level integration partnership with Indeed, an enhanced mobile app experience, and new candidate messaging automations.

For more information about this partnership visit https://hireology.com/integrations/hcp/ today. Ready to see Hireology in action? Schedule a free 1:1 demo with our team of healthcare hiring experts or take a virtual platform tour on your own terms.

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

ABOUT ACTIVATED INSIGHTS

Activated Insights enables long-term and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive solutions in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of senior living and home-based care.

Want to learn more information on the integration & partnership, please visit Activated Insights + Hireology (activatedinsights.com)

