Hireology Partners With Adams Keegan to Build a Seamless Hiring Experience for Hotels and Senior Care Facilities

News provided by

Hireology

15 Feb, 2024, 09:35 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, a top rated applicant tracking system (ATS) for multi-location businesses, announced today that it is now one of the preferred integration partners of Adams Keegan, a leading provider of comprehensive and customized HR software for hotels, senior care facilities, and more.

With more than 10,000 customers, Hireology's platform makes it easy for employers to source quality skilled talent, streamline hiring with recruitment automation, and make smarter hiring decisions rooted in data. For more than three decades, Adams Keegan has helped businesses simplify complex post-hire processes — including payroll, benefits, HR management, and more.

With this new integration, employers that use both platforms can automatically transfer candidate data from Hireology to Adams Keegan as soon as a hire is made — empowering them to get new hires onboarded and up-to-speed faster. This partnership comes at a time when employers in hospitality and healthcare industries face a continued shortage of qualified workers, making anything they can do to move faster on top candidates a critical differentiating factor.

"For hotels and healthcare facilities, driving real business growth depends entirely on how quickly they can hire high-caliber skilled talent like CNAs, RNs, housekeepers, and more," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "By joining forces with a payroll and HR powerhouse dedicated to these industries, we're thrilled to provide our customers with an end-to-end solution that empowers them to do just that."

In addition to award winning software, both Hireology and Adams Keegan offer customers access to personalized support specific to the unique hiring and HR needs of the hospitality and senior care industries.

ABOUT HIREOLOGY

Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better-quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

ABOUT ADAMS KEEGAN

Adams Keegan is a leading HR, payroll and benefits service provider, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with offices nationwide. The company works alongside business owners, CEOs, CFOs, and CHROs, to provide innovative solutions for human capital advisory – including everything from recruitment to retirement and all touchpoints in between. Adams Keegan partners with clients with as few as 50 employees to more than 5,000, in industry sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare, finance to manufacturing, nonprofits and more. To learn more about Adams Keegan, visit www.adamskeegan.com.

Contact:
Kelsey Gunderson
kgunderson@hireology.com

SOURCE Hireology

Also from this source

Hireology Named Best Applicant Tracking System of 2024 by Hotel Tech Report

Hireology Named Best Applicant Tracking System of 2024 by Hotel Tech Report

Hireology, the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses, announced today that its platform has ranked #1 overall on the...
American Hotel & Lodging Association Names Hireology its Leadership Partner for Talent Technology

American Hotel & Lodging Association Names Hireology its Leadership Partner for Talent Technology

Hireology, the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses, today announced a new partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.