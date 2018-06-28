HireVue Returns as Global Underwriter of 2018 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2018 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

HireVue

"We're grateful for the continued support of HireVue, which will again be our selected platform for the employer interviews we do with this year's annual CandE award winners," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president of global programs. "Since the founding of Talent Board, HireVue has been committed to our program and to the candidate experience, and their support is what enables us to grow our programs and ensure our research reaches more employers around the world."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers and nearly 750,000 job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2018 CandE program is now open.

"We're pleased to continue our support for The Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards," said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. "Our forward-thinking customers around the world tell us how excellent candidate experience and a transformed hiring process have a measurable impact on their businesses overall. Finding the best talent for the right roles contributes to a positive, successful corporate culture and the bottom line. We're proud to be a part of that."

Additional information about the 2018 Candidate Experience Awards can be accessed at: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

HR and talent acquisition professionals can also attend the 2018 North American Talent Board CandE Symposium and Awards Gala on October 15 in Orlando, FL: http://nam.cande-events.org/

About HireVue

Across the globe, HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent with its industry-leading video interviewing and scientifically validated pre-hire assessments that leverage video, artificial intelligence, and games. With HireVue, recruiters work more productively and receive objective decision support during the hiring process to deliver higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in more than 30 languages and has hosted over seven million interviews for more than 700 customers worldwide, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Vodafone, Intel, Hilton, HealthSouth, Qantas and Carnival Cruise Lines. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.

Contact:

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

197646@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hirevue-returns-as-global-underwriter-of-2018-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-300673482.html

SOURCE Talent Board