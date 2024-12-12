Hiring Plans on the Rise: More than 6 in 10 U.S. Companies Plan to Add New Positions in the First Half of 2025

63% will expand permanent roles, while the same percentage will increase the number of contract professionals

Company growth and project demands are fueling hiring plans

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half suggests hiring is set to increase in the first half of 2025. According to the company's State of U.S. Hiring Survey, 63% of respondents plan to add new permanent positions during the first half of the year — up from 52% just six months ago. Another 34% plan to staff vacated positions while 63% will increase the number of contract professionals on their teams.

Hiring Plans for Permanent Staff in the first half of 2025.











First Half 2024 Second Half 2024 First Half 2025 Adding new positions 57 % 52 % 63 % Filling vacated positions 39 % 43 % 34 % Hiring freeze 2 % 4 % 3 % Conducting layoffs 1 % 0 % 0 %

View a breakdown of hiring plans by company size, specialization and city.

Factors Impacting Hiring Plans

Among managers who plan to increase hiring, more than half (56%) cited company growth as the primary factor influencing their hiring decisions for the first half of 2025. The emergence of new projects (48%) and employee turnover rates (47%) were also identified as key factors driving hiring.

"Given these results, companies are clearly optimistic about their hiring outlook for 2025," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "To succeed in a competitive job market, employers must adopt proactive and strategic recruiting strategies to help them stand out and attract top talent."

Without a streamlined and efficient plan of action, organizations risk delaying critical initiatives and putting strain on existing employees. Hiring managers revealed the greatest impact of not filling roles in a timely manner:

Stretched bandwidth and employee burnout (42%)

Delayed project timelines (39%)

Decreased employee productivity (37%)

Strategies to Land Top Talent

In addition to being competitive with salaries, managers plan to implement the following strategies to secure and retain top talent while meeting project demands in 2025:

Developing or enhancing mentorship programs (35%) Hiring contract professionals for potential full-time roles (33%) Offering paid internships (32%) Rehiring retired employees as consultants (22%)

"Retaining top talent will be just as critical as attracting it in 2025," Fay added. "The most successful organizations are routinely evaluating compensation, providing career development opportunities, and offering perks to keep employees engaged and productive."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2024. It includes responses from more than 1,680 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 10 or more employees in the U.S.

