HIROMI ASAI 20SS Menswear Collection, Made of Kimono Textile, Appears on Runway during New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has always been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway during the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolade and got many international media coverage.

HIROMI ASAI men's collection appears on Runway during NYFW

The sales of HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection started in April, 2019 at Flying Solo, located on the prime street in SoHo, New York, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and produces fashion shows to demonstrate the newest collection of the participating brands during the New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

HIROMI ASAI presents 2020 Spring-Summer men's wear collection on runway at Flying Solo Show, cooperatively with the colleagues, held at Pier59 Studio on Friday, September 6, 2019. The theme of the collection is "The Creation of the Universe". HIROMI ASAI develops new textiles suitable for men's wear collection with craftsmen in Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI would like to demonstrate luxury and slow fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated design, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan. This fashion show will be also broadcasted as a live stream in Instagram at 8:30pm EDT on Friday, September 6, 2019.

"We have always been challenging new to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. I am very pleased to have a chance to return to runway and present our 20SS menswear collection during the upcoming New York Fashion Week." Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said.

Next to the fashion show in New York, HIROMI ASAI appears on show case in Paris cooperatively with Flying Solo members during the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, September 28, 2019. After debuts in both cities, HIROMI ASAI 20SS men's wear collection is available soon at Flying Solo NYC.

Date and Time: Friday, September 6, 2019; 8:30pm EDT

Location: Pier 59 Studio, New York

Livestream broadcasting: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

