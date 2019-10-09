HIROMI ASAI Menswear SS20 Collection, Presented at Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, Soon Appear at Flying Solo in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolade and received international media coverage.

HIROMI ASAI SS20 New York Fashion Week HIROMI ASAI SS20 New York Fashion Week HIROMI ASAI NYFW blue rose tuxedo, made of Kimono textile

The sales of HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection started in April, 2019 at Flying Solo, located on the prime street in SoHo, New York, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and bi-annually produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the participating brands at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

HIROMI ASAI presented SS20 men's wear collection with Flying Solo colleagues at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks on September 6 and 28, 2019, respectively. The theme of the collection is "The Creation of the Universe". HIROMI ASAI developed new textiles suitable for men's wears with craftsmen all over Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI demonstrated luxury and slow fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan. The movie of the HIROMI ASAI runway show at NYFW can be watched at https://youtu.be/AhNn-KzMdqU.

"I am always challenging new things to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. I am pleased that we got good responses from press and buyers both in New York and Paris after the shows," Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "I believe that the essence of Kimono is `textile` not `form`. `It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship for production of Kimono textiles to the next generation. I believe that we are able to transform these unique traditional textiles into modern stylish fashion."

HIROMI ASAI SS20 men's wear collection can be seen at the HIROMI ASAI website (https://www.hiromiasainy.com/2020-spring-summer). HIROMI ASAI SS20 men's wear collection will be first available for sale soon at Flying Solo in SoHo, New York.

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0FAxQDA_T9Sk6O9oAoB-cw

RETAIL AND SHOWROOM INFORMATION

Flying Solo, The Store

434 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012



Monday - Sunday 11:30 AM - 7: 30 PM

https://flyingsolo.nyc/

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

646-242-4156

226008@email4pr.com

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC