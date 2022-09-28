HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2023 Collection "THE KIMONO - RAINBOW MARRIAGE" Debuted at Paris Fashion Week

New York fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2023 collection "THE KIMONO – RAINBOW MARRIAGE" at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The show is livestreamed on Instagram @flyingsolonyc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented authentic Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, presented at Pitti Uomo, New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and/or Paris Fashion Week every season since 2017.

HIROMI ASAI SS23 Collection - Paris and New York Fashion Weeks HIROMI ASAI SS23 Collection - Paris and New York Fashion Weeks

After the successful presentation at the New York Fashion Week, HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) collection in Paris, starting at 4pm Central European Time (CET) on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The collection title is "THE KIMONO – RAINBOW MARRIAGE." HIROMI ASAI respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms. "RAINBOW MARRIAGE" means the marriage of Western styles and Eastern fabrics. HIROMI ASAI also highlights assorted styles of wedding fashion and proposes alternative options for all the customers worldwide. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono by various traditional techniques, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles. The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI SS23 collection could be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship.

HIROMI ASAI belongs to the boutique and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which highlights independent and emerging fashion brands, and grows to the US largest fashion platform and retail for independent designers. All the HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2023 collection will be available on sale at Flying Solo or online (flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai) in mid-October 2022.

The show is held in person at La Galerie Bourbon in Paris only by invitation, but this show is also livestreamed on Instagram (instagram.com/flyingsolonyc), starting at 4pm (CET) / 10am (EDT) on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

"I am proud to show our new collection in Paris after the successful presentation in New York. This collection was named THE KIMONO, as we created this collection as the culmination of what we did in several years. The subtitle is RAINBOW MARRIAAGE. Hearing many requests for a variety of wedding styles from customers, I designed this collection as the NEXT wedding dresses for all. RAINBOW MARRIAGE also implies the marriage of the Western styles and Eastern Kimono textiles," Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "We are always respectful to Japanese tradition, but the essence of Kimono is in the fabrics rather than the form. I convince that we are evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion which people worldwide love and enjoy wearing."

INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Spring/Summer 2023, Flying Solo Show at Paris Fashion Week

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2, 2022; 4pm Central European Time / 10am Eastern Time

Location: La Galerie Bourbon (79 bis Av. Marceau, 75116 Paris, France) - only by invitation

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: https://www.hiromiasainy.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

INFORMATION OF SALES and SHOWROOM

Flying Solo, The Store

420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA

646-982 1133

https://flyingsolo.nyc

Available at Online Store

https://flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai

Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room

419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA

https://www.the-copper-room.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hiromi Asai

+1-646-242-4156

[email protected]

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC