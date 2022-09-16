HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2023 Men's Collection "THE KIMONO - RAINBOW MARRIAGE" Unveiled at New York Fashion Week

New York fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI unveiled Spring/Summer 2023 collection on New York Fashion runway in September 2022. This collection is named THE KIMONO – RAINBOW MARRIAGE, which represents variety of wedding styles, inspired by Japanese traditional craftsmanship. All items of SS23 collection will be on sale soon at Flying Solo, the boutique in SoHo, New York, and the Flying Solo online store.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and/or Paris Fashion Week every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI has been getting international acclaim.

HIROMI ASAI presented Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) collection on runway at New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2022. The collection title is "THE KIMONO – RAINBOW MARRIAGE." HIROMI ASAI respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono. HIROMI ASAI also highlights assorted styles of wedding fashion and proposes alternative options which satisfy all the customers worldwide. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono by various traditional techniques, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection. The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI SS23 collection could be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship. Cumulatively, HIROMI ASAI demonstrates luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs.

All collection outfits can be seen in HIROMI ASAI web site (www.hiromiasainy.com/ss23).

HIROMI ASAI belongs to the boutique and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which highlights independent and emerging fashion brands, and grows to the US largest fashion platform and retail for independent designers. All the HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2023 collection will be available on sale at Flying Solo or online (flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai) in mid-October 2022

"This collection was named THE KIMONO, as we created this collection as the culmination of what we did in several years. The subtitle of this collection is RAINBOW MARRIAGE. Hearing many requests for a variety of wedding styles from a variety of customers, I design this collection as the NEXT wedding dresses for all," Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "We are always respectful to Japanese tradition, but the essence of Kimono is in the fabrics rather than the form. I convince that we are evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion which people worldwide love and enjoy wearing."

HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2023 collection is unveiled next at the Paris Fashion Week at La Galerie Bourbon, Paris on October 2, 2022.

