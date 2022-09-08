HIROMI ASAI Unveils Spring Summer 2023 Men's Collection "THE KIMONO" at New York Fashion Week

New York fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2023 collection on New York Fashion Week runway with Flying Solo designers on Saturday, September 10, 2022. This collection is named THE KIMONO, fully inspired by Japanese traditional craftsmanship. The show is livestreamed on Instagram @flyingsolonyc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and/or Paris Fashion Week every season since 2017. Recently in September 2022, Hiromi Asai was interviewed and her challenge to evolve Kimono to high fashion was featured in the article of The Japan Times, the leading English newspaper in Japan, related to the exhibition "Kimono Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York (www.japantimes.co.jp/culture/2022/09/03/arts/kimono-style).

HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2023 @ New York Fashon Week 2022 September HIROMI ASAI Spring Summer 2023 @ New York Fashion Week 2022 September

HIROMI ASAI belongs to the boutique and showroom in SoHo, New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc), which showcases independent and emerging fashion brands, and grows to the US largest fashion platform and retail for independent designers.

HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2023 (SS23) collection on runway at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week Show starting at 10pm Eastern Time on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The collection title is "THE KIMONO". HIROMI ASAI respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono by various traditional techniques, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection. The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. All the collaboration made HIROMI ASAI successful to create luxury high fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs.

The show is held in person at SoHo Rooftop in New York, but this show is also livestreamed on Instagram (instagram.com/flyingsolonyc), starting at 10pm ET on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

"I am very excited to show our new collection. This collection was named THE KIMONO, as we created this collection as the culmination of what we did in several years." Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "We are always respectful to Japanese tradition, but I think that the essence of Kimono is in the fabrics rather than the form. I convince that we can finally evolve Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion which people worldwide love and enjoy wearing."

After the New York Fashion Week, HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2023 collection is presented at the Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. All the HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2023 collection debuts at Flying Solo in New York after all these presentations in mid-October 2022.

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Spring/Summer 2023, Flying Solo Show at New York Fashion Week

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022; 10pm Eastern Time

Location: SoHo Rooftop, Manhattan, New York (only by invitation)

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: https://www.hiromiasainy.com

Flying Solo HIROMI ASAI online store: https://flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Contact:

Hiromi Asai

+1-646-242-4156

[email protected]

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC