HIROMI ASAI Unveils Spring Summer 2024 Men's Collection "UNIVERSE" at New York Fashion Week

New York fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wear made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2024 collection on New York Fashion Week runway with Flying Solo designers at 5pm EST on September 9, 2023. The theme of this collection is UNIVERSE, which represents all in the universe including all creatures and spirits, inspired by Japanese traditional craftsmanship. The show is livestreamed on Instagram @flyingsolonyc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented authentic Kimonos on runway at the New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI has been developing men's wear made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and/or Paris Fashion Week every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI has been getting international acclaims for its unique styles and concepts, and outstanding qualities.

HIROMI ASAI presents Spring/Summer 2024 (SS24) collection on runway at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week Show starting at 5pm Eastern Time on September 9, 2023. The collection title is "UNIVERSE," which represents all in the universe including all creatures and spirits. The design motifs of this collection include flowers, animals, birds, trees, surface of the moon, the universe and more. Some of the prominent pieces are overalls inspired by Japanese priests' formal clothes which may connect this world and the next. As always, HIROMI ASAI respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono. Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono by various traditional techniques, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection. The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI SS24 collection could be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship. Cumulatively, HIROMI ASAI demonstrates luxury fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs.

The show is held in person in New York, and this show is also livestreamed on Instagram (instagram.com/flyingsolonyc), starting at 5pm ET on September 9, 2023.

"HIROMI ASAI SS24 collection is named UNIVERSE, which represents all in the universe including all creatures and spirits. I hope many people can feel and touch the vast universe through our collection." Ms. Hiromi Asai said, "We are always respectful to Japanese tradition, but the essence of Kimono is in the fabrics rather than its form. We are evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion which people worldwide love and enjoy wearing."

HIROMI ASAI Spring/Summer 2024 collection will be unveiled next during the Paris Fashion Week at La Galerie Bourbon, Paris on October 1, 2023.

HIROMI ASAI SS24 collection will be available at the boutique and showroom in New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo.nyc) or its online store (flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai) soon. In addition, some of the new collection will appear at Collet on Sunset in West Hollywood, California (www.instagram.com/coletteonsunset).

DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE SHOW

HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo

Spring/Summer 2024, Flying Solo Show at New York Fashion Week

Date and Time: Saturday, September 9, 2023; 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: SoHo, Manhattan, New York (only by invitation)

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

DETAILED INFORMATION OF SALES and SHOWROOM

For Sales

Flying Solo, The Store

420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA

646-982 1133

https://flyingsolo.nyc

Also available at Online Store

https://flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai

For PR and Showroom

Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room

419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA

https://www.the-copper-room.com

Colette on Sunset

8285 Sunset Blvd #14, West Hollywood, CA 90046, USA

https://www.instagram.com/coletteonsunset/

HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA

HP: https://www.hiromiasainy.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Media Contact:

Hiromi Asai

+1- 646-242-4156

[email protected]

